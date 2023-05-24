The Sons of Veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic Captain Theodore H. Howell Camp #48, with Commander Donald D. Schwartz, have announced their Memorial Day services.

As they remember their heroic dead on Sunday, May 28 and Monday, May 29, they invite the public to join them at one of the following services:

Sunday, May 28

8:15 a.m. – Fairview Cemetery – Cherryville Road, Northampton

9 a.m. – St. Peter’s (Snyder’s) UCC Church – Seemsville – Service and cemetery

10:20 a.m. – Emmanuel Church – Emanuelsville – Cemetery only

11 a.m. – Christ Little Moore Church – between Klecknersville and Rockville – Cemetery only

Noon – Horner’s Cemetery – Nor-Bath Highway (next to East Allen Township Ambulance Station)

2 p.m. – Zion Stone Church – Kreidersville – Service and cemetery

Monday, May 29

8 a.m. – G.A.R. Memorial Plot – Lincoln and Dewey avenues, Northampton

8:45 a.m. – Allen Union Cemetery – Fourth and Main Street, Northampton – Outdoor service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at Grace UCC- Ninth and Lincoln Street, Northampton

9:45 a.m. – St. John’s UCC – Howertown – Service and cemetery

11 a.m. – Siegfried Memorial Plot – W. 21st St., Northampton (across from CVS)

The Captain Theodore Howell Camp #48 Sons of Union Veterans was organized in 1910 and is made up of men who are descendants of Union soldiers. Each Memorial Day since 1911, they have visited 10 cemeteries in the Northampton area that hold the remains of the men who fought in the Civil War and other wars. They will be accompanied by the Tri Community Marching Band and will conduct memorial services at each location, a prayer will be said, the Gettysburg Address will be recited, there will be a rifle salute followed by Taps and the Star Spangled Banner.

This is the 113th year of Sons of Veterans of the Grand Army of the Republic Camp Captain Theodore H. Howell #48.