Children in the Northampton Borough, ages 12-15, are invited to attend the fire department’s first youth summer camp.

Northampton Fire Department 42 will host the summer camp from Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Children attending the camp can look forward to events such as hands-on training, team building exercises, learning what a firefighter does and more. The week will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 15.

The camp is open to children ages 12-15 who reside in Northampton Borough and the cost to attend is $25 per child. Applications can be picked up and returned to the borough municipal office during normal business hours, or the fire station on Monday nights between 6 and 8 p.m.

Applications must be turned in by Monday, July 3.

For more information contact Safety Officer/Camp Director Barry Frantz at NFD42Camp@northamptonfire42.com.