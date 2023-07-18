Sandra A. Kumernitsky

Sandra A. Kumernitsky, 71, of Moore Township, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg after being stricken at home. She was the loving wife of Wayne L. “Chip” Kumernitsky. Sandie and Chip celebrated 45 years of marriage on February 17. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Paul Edelman and Louise (Messinger) Szoke. Sandie was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1969. She retired in 2021 from General Medical Manufacturing in Bangor. For more than 50 years, Sandie previously worked in the garment industry at numerous mills in the region. She also worked part-time as a cook at the Point Phillips Hotel. Sandie was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and formerly a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown. A talented photographer, the outdoors and nature were among her favorite subjects to photograph. She simply loved the outdoors, gardening and flowers.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Chip, she will be dearly missed by her son, Justin Kumernitsky of Easton; granddaughter, Paizlee; half-brother, Mike Edelman and companion, Chris, of Whitehall; half-sister, Debbie Neff of Catasauqua; brother-in-law, Frank Kumernitsky and wife, Suzanne, of Moore Township; mother-in-law, Nancy L. (Schisler) Kumernitsky of Northampton; three sisters-in-law, Kathy Grube and husband, Paul, of Moore Township, Donna Sheridan and husband, Barry, of San Antonio, Texas, and Jean Kumernitsky of Northampton; nieces and nephews. Sandie was predeceased by a stepbrother, Barry; and a brother, Kevin.

Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Garry P. Landis

Garry P. Landis, 70, a lifelong resident of Moore Township, unexpectedly passed away at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Nevin F. “Floyd” and Dorothea M. (Schisler) Landis. Garry was a 1971 graduate of Northampton High School and attended Northampton Community College. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was employed at Keystone Cement Co. where he worked for 33 and a half years as a heavy equipment operator, before retiring in 2009. More importantly, Garry was a lifelong farmer who proudly and successfully continued the legacy of operating the Landis family farm in Moore Township along with his brothers, Lynn and Tim, and son, Craig. Although farming was his passion, there was nothing he loved more than spending time with his grandchildren. No matter how busy things were on the farm, he always made time to attend whatever sporting event or concert that the grandkids were involved in. Garry was a member of Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, Danielsville.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Carol A. (Heffelfinger) Landis; son, Craig Landis and wife, Barbara, of Moore Township; daughter, Kelly Landis and spouse, Ashley Sullivan-Landis, of California; five grandchildren, Katie, Luke, Payton, Austin and Andrew; a brother, Lynn Landis and wife, Nancy, of Klecknersville; nephews, Daniel and Adam Weinhofer, Michael and Steve Heffelfinger, Harrison and Austin Smith, and nieces, Beth Waselus, Megan Markulics, and Jill Grube. Garry was predeceased by two brothers, Timothy F. and Darryl W. Landis.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Sunday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville.

Contributions: Please consider making a donation to Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 South Mink Road, Danielsville, PA 18038.