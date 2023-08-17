During their August 8 public meeting, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors approved a zoning ordinance amendment that will allow banquet facility use in agricultural districts as an accessory to farming, vineyards and wineries. This approval comes after support from the Allen Township Planning Commission and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

The ordinance amendment was proposed by Ron Check of Setter Hill, LLC in May. Check is proposing an event center at 639 Old Carriage Rd. that would include a cottage, wedding venue, chapel and horse farm. Supervisors granted preliminary/final approval of the property’s development plan in October 2022. This ordinance amendment will allow banquet facilities on the property.

Previously banquet facilities were allowed in residential use areas, something supervisors said was “inappropriate.” This amendment removes the use from residential areas in favor of the new land areas.

In other news, supervisors approved the purchase order of a new equipment trailer using overage funds from an LSA grant. The overage amount is $41,365.14. Township Manager Ilene Eckhart said the grant will cover nearly the entire purchase.

Supervisors also approved Eckhart’s request to send a letter to the Commonwealth Financing Authority, requesting approval to use grant funds for a new tractor, attachment and equipment trailer for public works. This new tractor would replace a 1989-90 tractor currently in use and help mow along guardrails and roadways, cut wildflowers and maintain township fields.

The township had previously requested to use grant funds for its Dry Run Creek stormwater project; however, this was denied.

Also during their meeting, supervisors unanimously appointed Denise O’Brien to the township’s Parks & Recreation Committee.

“She has been attending our meetings,” said Eckhart. “She has a good attendance record and is interested in serving.”

O’Brien will serve a five-year term.

Finally, following the popularity of the township’s first movie night, a second and third movie night have been planned. On Friday, August 18, “DC League of Super-Pets” will play at Covered Bridge Park starting at dusk. On Friday, October 13, the township will hold a special Halloween movie night with “Hocus Pocus.”

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m.