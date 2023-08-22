Walter S. Kichline, III

Walter S. Kichline, III, 80, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Jane E. (Attrill) Kichline, to whom he was married 58 years. Born in Bath, Walter was a son of the late Walter S. Jr. and Winifred P. (Faust) Kichline. He attended Northampton High School and honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Walter retired from Serfass Construction Co. in Allentown, where he was employed for 35 years as a finish carpenter and foreman. After retiring from Serfass Construction Co., he worked for 12 years at Bubba, Fitzpatrick & Lentz Law Firm in Center Valley as the maintenance supervisor. For many years, Walter coached Moore Township Little League Baseball and was instrumental in the development of the Moore Township Recreation Center. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, collecting ceramic birds, and watching ME TV. Walter was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church of Cherryville.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Jane, he is survived by three sons, Michael W. Kichline and wife, Laura, of Walnutport, Stephen R. Kichline and wife, Bettie Jean, of Point Phillips, and Walter S. Kichline, IV and wife, Christine, of Nazareth; a daughter, Teresa P. Kichline of Moore Township; eight grandchildren, Heather, Emily, Michael Jr., Joshua, Nathaniel, Brian, Olivia, and Caleb; five great-grandchildren, Dominic, Melodie, Nolan, Hayden, and Charlotte; two half-brothers, Glenn Mann and wife, Ruthann, of Moore Township, and Terry Mann and wife, Cindy, of Nazareth; a stepbrother, Richard Mann, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Las Vegas, NV; two half-sisters, Iona Harhart and husband, Jack, of Northampton, and Ann Kerman and husband, Bill, of Harrisburg; three stepsisters, Shirley Chimich and Arlene Wentz, both of Walnutport, and Nancy Martin and husband, Fred, of Alabama; along with many nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by three brothers, Raymond Kichline, an infant, and Robert and Gerald Mann; as well as two sisters, Delores Derhammer and Brenda Deitrich.

Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035 and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mildred H. Silfies

Mildred H. Silfies, 96, formerly of Allen Township and Bath, passed away at Gracedale on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Russell E. Silfies, to whom she was married 54 years prior to his passing in 2005. Born in Bushkill Township, Mildred was a daughter of the late Elmer L. and Edith C. (Miller) Muschlitz. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she enjoyed her life as a homemaker and the simple pleasures of baking, sewing and providing for her family. Mildred was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church of Moorestown where she was a volunteer and member of the Altar Guild. She was also a Past Noble Grand and member of Lady Hall Rebekah Lodge #202, Bushkill Center. Mildred enjoyed flowers and was an avid collector of anything cardinals.

Survivors: She is survived by her loving children, Diane Cesanek and husband, Bernard, of Allen Township, Patricia Liberto of Easton, and Timothy Silfies and wife, Heather, of Pen Argyl; four grandchildren, Jeanette Cesanek and fiancé, Chuck Narciso, of Rhode Island, Dr. Paul Cesanek and wife, Kelly, of Salisbury Township, Natasha Silfies of Bethlehem, and Hunter Crouse of Pen Argyl; four great-grandchildren, Zackary, Mitchell, Mason, and Miles; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Russell, she was predeceased by four sisters, Phyllis Chambers, Mae Newman, Evelyn Houck and Virginia Bonney.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, Aug.19, 2023, at 11 a.m. with a Rebekah Funeral Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 696 Johnson Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064.

Margaret E. Traugher

Margaret E. Traugher, 93, of Moore Township, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Liza’s House Personal Care Home in Lehigh Township. She was the wife of the late Clarence E. Traugher, Jr., to whom she was married 64 years prior to his passing in 2013. Born in East Allen Township, she was one of 10 children of the late Wallace and Emma F. (Hay) Wambold. Prior to retiring, Margaret was employed in the garment industry as a sewing machine operator for 13 years and was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. In her spare time, she enjoyed ceramics, gardening and loved flowers. Margaret was a former member of Christ Church of Bath United Church of Christ.

Survivors: She is survived by her children, Craig Traugher of Moore Township, Carlotta Horvath and husband, Frank, of Ormond Beach, Florida, Cheryl Valo of Bath, Carolyn Kutz and husband, Derrell, of East Allen Township, and Colyne Stettler and husband, John, of Moore Township; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Clarence, she was predeceased by a son, Clarence E. Traugher, III; a granddaughter, Danyell Kutz; six brothers, Paul, Willard, George, Edward, Lloyd and Gerald Wambold; and three sisters, Mary Gradwohl, Ruth Markulics and Anna Heckman.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Sunday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment followed in Hope Cemetery, Hecktown.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Liza’s House Personal Care Home, 1357 Blue Mountain Dr., Danielsville, PA 18038.