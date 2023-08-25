After a six-hour hearing, the Lehigh Township Zoning Board rejected the plan for a medical marijuana growth facility and dispensary along Birch Drive. A 3,000 square-foot dispensary and sixteen 20,000 square-foot grow/processor warehouse facilities had been proposed.

A motion was passed for a drive-through restaurant, with a vote of 5-0.

A motion to deny a medical marijuana grower/processer facility was passed 5-0.

A motion to deny the medical marijuana dispensary was passed 3-2.

Stay tuned for more information.