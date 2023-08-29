Moore Township’s annual Community Days was held Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at the township’s rec center. The two-day event saw beautiful weather and large crowds, with thousands in attendance. In fact, the turnout this year topped all previous years and was the highest yet. Help was received from the Bath Fire Dept., East Allen Twp. Fire Dept. and Wind Gap Fire Dept. with the assistance of parking and traffic control. On Saturday night the entire parking area was filled to capacity around 9 p.m. and the overflow area was filled by 9:30 p.m.

The event’s set-up was provided by Hooven’s Party Rentals, providing shade to attendees on the hot summer days. Some local politicians were in attendance to speak to community members as they gear up for the election in November. Many community organizations were onsite, local churches, and the historical society was selling tickets to their upcoming Oktoberfest dinner.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with music by “The Groove.”

On Saturday the MTAA cheerleaders performed for crowds at noon. Later in the day there was a celebration for the Moore Township Redhawks baseball team. The champs were honored for winning the 2023 Midget League Championship for ages 11-12 and were brought in on a Klecknersville fire truck with lights and sirens blaring.

There was no shortage of things to do, between a basket raffle, lots of vendors and community organizations, bingo, rides, bounce houses, live music, Skeggy’s axe-throwing, the Rajah Shrine’s Tin Lizzies and more, there was something for every member of the family.

As always, we can’t forget the food; hopefully nobody left Community Days hungry. Vendors were all selling out and due to the event’s popularity and large turnout, new vendors are already signing up for next year. The Lions were onsite with a pig roast, the Moore Township Lioness-Lions Club was serving up cabbage and noodles, Mattie’s Strudel Haus was onsite, Lattemann’s offered their sausage sandwiches and steak sandwiches, Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. was dishing out ice cream, milkshakes and more, the Boy Scouts had their peach cobbler, additionally there were clams, beer, adult slushies and more.

The two-day event concluded with a fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks on Saturday night.

Community Days is entirely volunteer-run, and the committee is always seeking volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering or would like to know more about helping for next year’s Community Days, contact any Community Days committee member or call Lois Kerbacher at the township at 610-759-9449 ext. 5.

The next event planned to benefit Community Days will be a concert in the park on Friday, September 8 from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring “The Boondock Barons.” The concert will take place at 635 English Rd. Don’t forget to bring your chairs and blankets.