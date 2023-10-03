John “Big John” Fiedor

John “Big John” Fiedor, 93, formerly of Bath, Pa., passed away peacefully on Oct. 1,2023, at Phoebe Home in Allentown, Pa. Big John was born June 19, 1930, at home on the farm in Upper Nazareth Township, to the late John W. and Rose (Lucas) Fiedor. John was the loving husband of 46 years to Helen (Steurer) Fiedor. He was a faithful and active member of Sacred Heart Church in Bath. Prior to John’s retirement after 16 years at FXI Bath Pa., he was a truck driver for 21 years at Modern Transfer of Allentown. Following his retirement, John found great enjoyment at the former Strawberry Acres in Egypt, by driving all the visitors out to the orchard to pick apples on the tractor. Big John volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 15 years. He was also a Teamsters member Local # 773. Besides his loving wife Helen, John will be dearly missed by his brother, Larry Fiedor of Nazareth, sister, Dianne James, and husband David, of Port Richey, Florida, two nephews and two nieces, and three great nephews. John was predeceased by a sister, Helen Stannard and brother, Raymond Fiedor, great nephew Matthew. In keeping with John’s wishes, services and burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfh.com directly below John’s obituary. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Nazareth is honored to have John and his family under their care and direction.

John A. “Jim” George

John A. “Jim” George, 95, of Danielsville, passed away peacefully at home, while surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Born in Fullerton, Whitehall Township, he was the only child of the late John I. and Verna S. (Derhammer) George. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Claire G. (Kepp) George to whom he was married 66 years prior to her passing in 2022. A 1946 graduate of Liberty High School, he later honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jim was a fitter at Bethlehem Contracting Co. until retiring in 1993. He was previously employed for many years at the former General Welding, a tank manufacturer which was in Bethlehem. A sportsman at heart, Jim loved to play softball, and he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also an active member of Faith Independent Church of Christ, Walnutport.

Survivors: Jim will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children, Jacqueline Altemose and husband, Raymond, of Moore Township, Allen George and wife, Jennifer, of Bath, and Darryl Silfies of Germansville; and four grandchildren, Cassandra, Autumn, Luke and Mitchel.

Services: A viewing for friends and relatives was held on Sunday evening, Oct. 1, 2023, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial was held privately with the family in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Shriners Hospital for Children – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.