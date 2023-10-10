Jeffrey Allen Mertz

Jeffrey Allen Mertz, 69, of Edmonds Avenue, Northampton, Moore Twp., died suddenly Monday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Kathleen L. (Croyle) Mertz since Sept. 15, 1979. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Reuben and Ethel (Benner) Mertz.

Jeffrey was employed as a gas and fuel inspector for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. Later he worked in custodial services and maintenance dept. for the Northampton Area School District. He was a member of Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath. Jeffrey was a 1972 graduate of the Whitehall High School and a social member of the VFW, Egypt Post.

Survivors: Wife, daughter, Amanda M. Yost of Bethlehem, son, Ryan A. of Bethlehem, granddaughter, Alyvia Yost, brother, Barry and wife Jacqueline of Limington, Maine, and three nieces.

Services: 6 p.m. Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 5 to 6 p.m. Friday in funeral home. Private Family Interment, Egypt Cemetery, Whitehall Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Animals In Distress, PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.