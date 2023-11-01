Harold L. Brennan

Harold L. Brennan, 84, of Moore Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at his residence. Born on Jan. 28, 1939, in New York City, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Helen (McBride) Brennan. He worked as a custodian for the Staten Island Hospital in New York for over 30 years until retiring. Throughout his lifetime, Harold enjoyed fishing and bowling.

Survivors: He is survived by his beloved friends, Ted Phelps and his wife Patricia, Sam Comfort and his wife Joann, along with their families.

Services: Graveside services will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Moore Twp., Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.