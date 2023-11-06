Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: Center Street and Bushkill Drive

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 9

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks and Lower Mount Bethel Townships

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Million Dollar Highway and Belvidere-Martins Creek Highway

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611

Between: Jacktown Road and Hester Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Front Street

Between: Uhler Road and Lower Mud Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Linden Street

Between: US 22 and Oakland Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Lower Hope Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 7

Est completion date: Nov. 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Island Park Road

Between: Readington Road and Berger Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Water Street/Hickory Hill Road/Seidersville Road

Between: Main Street and Fire Lane

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East and West

Between: PA 33 and PA 512

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 4

Est completion date: Nov. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East and West

Between: PA 33 and PA 512

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 5

Est completion date: Nov. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem and Palmer Townships

Road name: PA 33 North and South

Between: US 22 and Tatamy

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 6

Est completion date: Nov. 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.