Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: Moorestown Road and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Daniels Road and Bushkill Center Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: Center Street and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 9
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks and Lower Mount Bethel Townships
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Million Dollar Highway and Belvidere-Martins Creek Highway
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611
Between: Jacktown Road and Hester Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Front Street
Between: Uhler Road and Lower Mud Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Linden Street
Between: US 22 and Oakland Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Lower Hope Road
Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 7
Est completion date: Nov. 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Island Park Road
Between: Readington Road and Berger Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Water Street/Hickory Hill Road/Seidersville Road
Between: Main Street and Fire Lane
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 1 to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East and West
Between: PA 33 and PA 512
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 4
Est completion date: Nov. 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East and West
Between: PA 33 and PA 512
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 5
Est completion date: Nov. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem and Palmer Townships
Road name: PA 33 North and South
Between: US 22 and Tatamy
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 6
Est completion date: Nov. 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.