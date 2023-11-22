During their meeting on November 16, Northampton Borough Council welcomed a new solicitor to their team. Stephanie Steward has been a solicitor with Goudsouzian & Associates for over five years. She will replace Judge-Elect Brian Panella as the borough’s solicitor.

“I am happy to be here,” said Steward. “[Panella] is going to serve the county well in his new role.”

Steward was warmly welcomed by council, while Panella was wished plenty of luck in his new role as a judge for the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

“I hope you have a lot of success,” said Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. “I think you will.”

“Our association was always very good, very professional, but we always had lots of laughs,” added Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst. “I hope you encounter the same results where you’re headed.”

The borough will also soon bid farewell to another member of their team. Mary Ellen Handlon, the borough’s treasurer, will retire on December 3.

“It will be very difficult to replace such a valued member of the team,” said Brobst. He said a search for her replacement will start immediately, and Handlon will take on a part-time role temporarily to ensure the transition to the new hire is seamless.

In other news, council voted to restrict parking on Laubach Avenue following resident complaints. One resident, Joe Schneider, was in attendance during the meeting. He said parking on Laubach leading to Hudson Court makes it difficult and dangerous for drivers to see oncoming traffic and turn onto Laubach from Hudson. A majority of these cars belong to school students.

After review, Police Chief Bryan Kadingo recommended placing a “No Parking” sign on the west side of Laubach Avenue, restricting parking for 35 feet north of Hudson Court. Council unanimously approved this new restriction.

Lopsonzski, Sr. asked council to possibly consider a future vote to restrict parking along a larger section of Laubach to “get the school kids back into the lot where they belong.”

In other news, Mayor Tony Pristash praised the borough’s historical society and residents for this year’s “glorious” Veterans Day celebration. A service was held at the borough’s Memorial Plot in the morning, while an afternoon Hometown Heroes celebration was held at Northampton Area High School. Over 400 veterans were honored.

“We have one thing on Veterans Day we don’t have on Memorial Day,” he said. “We get to say thank you to the soldiers who have served…it’s a luxury we should take advantage of every day.”

Finally, the borough is preparing for the holiday season. The annual tree lighting will be November 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Laubach Avenue and Main Street. Rob James donated this year’s tree. Who will have the honor of lighting the tree is yet to be determined. During this year’s first-ever holiday window decorating contest, 11 local businesses participated in the contest. A committee of judges will review the entries and select a winner during Thanksgiving week.

Meanwhile, the fire department’s annual Santa Run will be December 9 at noon. Gifts can be dropped off at the fire station on December 6, 7 and 8 between 6 and 9 p.m. They should be no larger than a shoebox and include the child’s name and address and a parent’s phone number.

The next borough council meeting will take place on Thursday, December 7.