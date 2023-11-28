Lester C. Schall

Lester C. Schall, 85, of Bath, passed away, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 at his residence. He is the husband of Shirley M. (Brearman) Schall. Lester was born in Northampton on Feb. 17, 1938 to the late William and Amelia (Serfass) Schall. He worked for Bethlehem Steel. His true passion was working on the Schall Family Farm. Lester was a member of St. Peter’s UCC – Northampton. He was an outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing, an avid bowler, softball player and pinochle player. In his youth, he enjoyed ice skating.

Survivors: In addition to his wife of 63 years; children: Deborah A. Ohmacht and her husband Gary of Bath, Michael L. Schall and his wife Corinne of Bath, Steve A. Schall and his wife Liz of Walnutport and Patti S. Ulshafer and her husband Rob of Bath; grandchildren: Tamara, Jared, Zachary, Alyssa, Addison, Grace and Emma. Lester is predeceased by brothers: Ray and William Jr. and sisters: Mae Mensinger, Gladys Schall and Hilda Bartholomew.

Service: A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC – 2165 Community Dr., Bath, 18014. A calling hour was held from 10 a.m. until time of services. The interment concluded services at Zion Stone Church Cemetery, Northampton. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to American Cancer Society – P.O. Box 6704 – Hagerstown, MD 2174.

Mildred “Millie” Silfies

Mildred “Millie” Silfies, age 85, formerly of Bath, passed away Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in North Carolina where she resided for the past 14 years. She was the beloved wife to the late Ronald Silfies, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born Nov. 6, 1938 in Taylor Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mary (Fedora) Evans and the late Theodore Stachun.

Millie was a graduate of Edwardsville High School in 1955. She was a member of the Bath Area Jaycees, loved to bowl for many years, was an avid bingo player, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Millie was a member of Christ UCC Church in Bath and Main Street United Methodist Church in North Carolina.

Millie is survived by her daughters, Karen and Kathy, and grandchildren, Max, Jagger and JJ. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Karl.

Cremation arranged by Triad Cremation Society in NC and memorial service at a later date. Contributions in Millie’s memory may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284.

Joyce M. Smith

Joyce M. Smith, 92, formerly of Walnutport, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Gracedale.

Born in Emanuelsville, Moore Township, she was a daughter of the late Arthur L. and Anna A. (Feller) Silvius. Her husband, Marvin E. Smith, died in 2007; they were married 19 years.

Joyce was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and was employed for more than 30 years at the former Sportette Fashions in Moore Township, retiring in 1989. An avid bowler, she enjoyed many years of bowling in leagues at the Holy Family Club. Joyce also enjoyed cooking and baking, and she exhibited great pride in meticulously maintaining her home. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church.

Survivors: Joyce will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindy L. Melchior of Nazareth, and son, Timothy C. Deemer and wife, Dora, of The Villages, Florida; a grandson, Zachariah J. Melchior and wife, Maria, of Lehighton; along with nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Marvin, she was predeceased by two brothers, William A. “Bill” Sr. and Willard G. Silvius; and two sisters, Alma, an infant, and Arlene Arndt.

Services: Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be held privately with the family at Emmanuel Union Cemetery, Emanuelsville.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Dr., Bath, PA 18014.