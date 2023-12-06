Ethel M. Florey

Ethel M. Florey, 92, of Upper Nazareth Twp. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at Country Meadows Nursing Center – Bethlehem Twp. She was the wife of the late Chester C. Florey who passed in 2014. Ethel was born in Point Phillips on May 25, 1931 to the late Peter and Elsie (Newhard) Huth. She is a graduate of Liberty High School – Bethlehem. Ethel had many hobbies including gardening (especially flowers), stained glass art, sewing, various crafts, bowling, modern square dancing (including local, state and national dance conventions) and camping with her husband. She traveled and visited all 50 states of the good old U.S.A., Canada and Australia. After retirement she spent most of her winters in Florida.

Ethel was an active member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church (Moorestown) Bath, Pa. She served on the church planning and building committee for Holy Cross. She was a former member of the Bethany Alter Guild and former Sunday School teacher for many years. Ethel knitted and crocheted prayer shawls for sick and shut-ins. She was a compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family very much.

In her own words Ethel wrote, “Thanks be to the Lord, I had a great life!”

Survivors: Children: Donald C. Florey and his wife, Diana of Upper Nazareth Twp., a foster son: Keith Berlew and his wife, Pamela of Upper Nazareth Twp.; siblings: May A. Dudding and her husband, John of Bangor and Janet E. Jackson of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren: Tracy Yost and her husband, Kevin of Northampton, Nolan Berlew of Upper Nazareth Twp. and Charissa Berlew of Nazareth; great-grandchildren, John and Daniel Yost, and Zayden Jones; nieces and nephews. Ethel is predeceased by a brother: Kenneth W. Huth.

Service: A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr. – Bath, 18014. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church – 696 Johnson Rd., Nazareth, 18064. The interment will conclude services at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church and/or St. Luke’s Hospice, Development Office, 800 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.

John Timothy Fogel

John Timothy Fogel, 74, husband of Jennifer (Russell) passed away at Orono Commons on Dec. 1, 2023. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 29, 1949, to George C. and Caroline (Deemer) Fogel.

John grew up in Chapman Quarries, the smallest borough in Pa., and often shared stories of his antics and experiences attending a one-room school house. John graduated from Northampton High School in 1967. Following high school, he worked for Harold Kucker Roofing installing slate roofs. In 1972, he proudly joined the U.S. Navy serving as a Seabee in both Vietnam and Antarctica. After his military service, John returned to the Lehigh Valley where he and his first wife Susan welcomed their daughters Jessica and Kathryn. During this time, he began his career with the U.S. Postal Service. He retired as Postmaster of the Old Town Post Office after 37 years of service.

John was a talker. Anywhere he went, he met someone he knew and could spend hours chatting about nothing. This trait also served him well with his many volunteer pursuits, including Meals on Wheels and Literacy Volunteers, as well as his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. John was Past President of the Old Town Rotary Club.

John enjoyed being outdoors, whether tinkering in the yard, taking his dog Sadie for walks on the University of Maine Trails, or riding his bike.

On Aug. 4, 2007, John married Jennifer (Russell) St. Peter. During their 16 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling with Viking River Cruises, exploring China, Russia, the Rhine, the Seine and the Danube.

Just prior to the COVID pandemic, John was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He was able to stay home until April 2022 when he became a resident at Orono Commons on the Homestead Unit. His charm quickly made him a favorite with both staff and residents alike.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Jessica and husband Steven Angelo of Ridgewood, N.J., Kathryn and husband Sean Mattio of Little Compton, R.I., Barbara and husband Daniel Bassler of Bucksport, and son Shawn and wife Alyssa St Peter of Winterville; granddaughters, Ada Angelo, Pia Mattio, Serafina Bassler and Quinn St. Peter; brother, Allen and wife Joan Fogel of Bethlehem, Pa., and sister, Jane and husband Terry Tiffany of Bluffton S.C.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Russell and her wife Julie Green of Bangor. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Charles Fogel, Mark Fogel, Mary Caitlin Madonna, Michelle Khair and Lauren Khair. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Birmingham Funeral Home, 438 Main St., Old Town, ME. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the spring at Lawndale Cemetery, Old Town.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Caring Community Food Cupboard 354 Main Street, Old Town or to another charity of your choice.

To share memories and leave condolences, please visit www.BirminghamFuneralHome.com.

Paul Edgar Graver

Paul Edgar Graver, 88, a lifelong resident of Moore Township, peacefully passed away at his home in Klecknersville on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Ruth E. “Dolly” (Kleintop) Graver. Paul and Dolly celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 13.

Born in Cross Roads, Klecknersville, Paul was the son of the late Claud R. and Minnie J. (Bensing) Graver. He attended Northampton High School.

Paul was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and worked in various garment factories in the area for many years, before retiring from Gino & Jack Sportswear in Bath. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Paul was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Moorestown.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Dolly, he will be dearly missed by sons, Paul A. Graver and wife, Julie, of Walnutport, and Terry E. Graver and wife, Christy, of Klecknersville; three grandchildren, Joshua Graver and wife, Julie, of Dauphin, Pa., Katelyn Graver of Walnutport, and Terry Paul Graver and fiancée, Lilly Miller, of Klecknersville; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday morning from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Andrew M. Kirlick

Andrew M. Kirlick, 71, of Nazareth Pike, Lower Nazareth Twp., Bethlehem, died peacefully Thursday morning, Nov. 30, 2023, at Gracedale County Home, Nazareth. He was the husband of Donna K. (Fehnel) Kirlick since April 25, 1992. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Andrew and Olive (Shupp) Kirlick.

Andrew was employed in the quality control/inspection dept. of the Phoenix Forge Co., Catasauqua for many years, later, retiring as custodian for Phillips Feed and Grain Co., Easton. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hecktown. A 1970 graduate of the Nazareth High School, he later served in the Army, Vietnam Era, and achieved rank of E-4. Andrew was a member and past bartender of the East Lawn Vol Fire Co., Nazareth. He enjoyed playing darts and was also a member of the American Legion, Nazareth Post.

Survivors: wife. daughters, Tricia Trujillo of Okla., Kerry wife of James Dunbar of S.C., son, Matthew Fries of Bethlehem. Five grandchildren. Two great-grandchildren. Sister, Charmaine, wife of Donald Markozity of Mount Bethel. He was predeceased by daughter Karen Getz, infant daughter, Jessica Kirlick, infant son, Joshua Marcus Kirlick, and sister, Anna Talley.

Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Call, 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in funeral home. Private Interment with Military Honors, Hope Cemetery, Hecktown.

Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.

Charles E. McIlhaney, Jr.

Charles E. McIlhaney, Jr., 77, of Lower Nazareth Twp., quit smoking on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. He passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. Born on Aug. 8, 1946, and raised in Bath, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Hilda E. (Miller) McIlhaney, Sr. Charles and his wife, the former Charlotte Azzalina, were together for 33 years. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath. A 1964 graduate of Northampton High School, he worked for over 20 years at Bethlehem Steel Co., and later as a delivery driver for Fogel’s Fuel Co. He was a member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C. He enjoyed the outdoors, nature, dogs, campfires, riding motorcycles and throwing horseshoes. He also liked to write articles, short stories and poetry; some of which appeared in The Home News.

Survivors: He will be missed by his family including his loving wife, Charlotte; a son, Charles E. McIlhaney, III, of Lower Nazareth Twp.; and two sisters, Phyllis Mirakovits and Marcia Hahn, both of Bath. As “uncle,” he enjoyed his nieces and nephews and their families. He tried to live by the creed that when you die, even the undertaker is sorry.

Services: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Family and friends may call, Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery (Howertown), Allen Twp., Pa.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

Russell D. Samuels

Russell D. Samuels, 79 of Bath, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa. Born March 2, 1944 in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Russell E. Samuels and the late Fae C. (Christine) Samuels Heske. He was the husband of Kathryn R. (Seiple) Samuels with whom he shared 54 years of marriage this past June 14, 2023.

Russell was last employed as a Salesman and Route driver for Teufel Distributing, Schnecksville, Pa. until retiring in 2001. Prior to that he managed the former Seiple Farm market on Route 329 for several years, before that he worked for M.W. Wood, Allentown as manager of College Cafeterias, and prior to that he worked for W.T. Grant, as their restaurant Manager at the Lehigh Shopping Center, Allentown. Russell attended St. John’s United Church of Christ, Northampton.

The family would like to extend a thanks to Gracedale Tower 3 staff and Lehigh Valley Hospice for all their compassionate care.

Surviving along with his wife Kathryn are a sister, Mrs. Christine Connelly of The Villages, Fla. and a niece and a nephew.

Family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 4, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment followed in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, Pa. Contributions: May be made in his memory to Tunnel to Towers c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.