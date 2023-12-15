Municipality: Palmer, Bushkill and Plainfield

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 191

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Howell Road and Frost Hollow

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 19

Est completion date: Dec. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: PA 248 and PA 191

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: Dec. 20

Est completion date: Dec. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer, Bushkill and Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 191

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start date: Dec. 21

Est completion date: Dec. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel townships

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 22

Est completion date: Dec. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road and Pennsylvania Avenue

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon and Williams townships

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Ringhoffer Road and Berger Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem City

Road name: Freemansburg Avenue

Between: Ohio Street and Willow Park Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 19

Est completion date: Dec. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem

Road name: Pembroke Road

Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Boat Launch

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 20

Est completion date: Dec. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Stones Crossing

Between: William Penn and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: Dec. 21

Est completion date: Dec. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem

Road name: William Penn Highway

Between: Emrick Boulevard and 25th Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 22

Est completion date: Dec. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hellertown and Williams

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge

Between: East Market Street and PA 412

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 19

Est completion date: Dec. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Lehigh County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: Dec. 20

Est completion date: Dec. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Elm Road and Lehigh Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Mountain Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Church Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 21

Est completion date: Dec. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Daniels Road and Dixie Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 18

Est completion date: Dec. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Valley View Drive and Blue Mountain Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 19

Est completion date: Dec. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: Newburg Road

Between: Silvercrest Road and Township Line

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Dec. 20

Est completion date: Dec. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

