“You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen / Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen / But do you recall / The most famous reindeer of all?”

Well, it has to be none other than Rudolph the big red fire truck!

While Rudolph and the gang rest up for the big night next week, Santa borrowed some wheels from the East Allen Township Volunteer Fire Department.

On a chilly Saturday, December 9 evening, East Allen Township held their inaugural Christmas in the Park celebration at Bicentennial Park West with free winter wonderland festivities for the whole family.

It may have been the township’s first Christmas community event, but the township, fire department and volunteers sure made it a magical night to remember for all of the residents and kids from one to 92, who came out to share in the holiday spirit.

Every corner of the park, including the trailer rides provided to cart attendees to and from the parking lot, was illuminated by light displays.

Then, as everyone hopped off the ride, they saw just how much thought, effort, time and planning went into such a merry little Christmas night.

Not only was there a big outdoor cinema playing “Frozen,” but Olaf was there too, walking around, dancing and posing for pictures with children and families.

Kids bounced around from activity to activity such as checking out the fire trucks on display, watching the magician and bubble show, dancing in front of the DJ booth, posing with inflatable Frosty and Mickey, writing letters to Santa and making ornaments in the craft workshop. Then, when the winter air nipped at their noses, they were able to get hot cocoa and cookies from Santa’s sweets and treats tent.

As the tree lighting ceremony drew near, everyone gathered in anticipation.

Deputy Fire Chief Raymond Henry thanked everyone involved in organizing and setting up the event including the volunteers, Seiple Farms and Ross Makary for providing the trailers, the public works department, the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors, and of course, the East Allen Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Henry and his family helped put the event together, and because of their hard work and planning, Santa knew exactly where to visit to see all of the children’s smiling faces.

Henry began the countdown to light the Christmas tree, when suddenly, he realized something was missing.

He asked the kids what they thought could be missing, to which they all shouted: “SANTA!”

“How do you think we can get Santa Claus to get here?” Henry asked.

“What about Christmas spirit? Everybody loves to sing songs, and Santa loves to sing along!” Henry added.

Then, the DJ began playing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Here Comes Santa Claus” for a community singalong that surely surged the Christmas spirit in the park, beckoning Santa to visit.

Promptly, in the distance, flashing lights could be seen approaching.

Children jumped for joy as they tugged on their parents’ coats to get a closer look as the big guy rode in on his big Christmas light-adorned red and white fire truck that perfectly matched his suit.

Olaf escorted Santa from the fire truck to the tree with families parting the crowd to allow the duo to make their way to the front.

“SANTA! Oh my God! Santa, here?! I know him! I know him!” children sounding just like Buddy the Elf shouted in excitement.

Then, everyone counted down from 10 as Santa pushed the switch to light up the tree.

Everyone cheered as the tree lit up the night sky and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” began playing.

It was quite a magical sight to see all of the tiny tots with their eyes all aglow, as everyone stared in awe at the twinkling lights on the Christmas tree, reflecting the true meaning of Christmas.

Since there’s room for everyone on the Nice List, everyone headed to Santa’s tent to pose for pictures with and whisper their wish list to Father Christmas himself.

Although Santa had to return to the North Pole, he will be back to visit all of the good little boys and girls with special help from that pesky little elf on the shelf.

If you would like to help with future events at the park or have some ideas of events you would like to see, email manager@eatwp.org.