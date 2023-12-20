Irene M. Laubach

Irene M. Laubach, 82 of Nazareth, Pa., formerly of Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, Pa. Born Dec. 16, 1940 in Northampton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Laubach and the late Catherine (Rischel) Laubach.

Irene was a 1958 graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School who was last employed as a sewing machine operator for the former Grief Manufacturing Co., Allentown, Pa. for many years before retiring. Prior to that she worked in the same capacity for the former Cross Country Clothes, Northampton, Pa. until its closing. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton, Pa.

She is survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Laubach.

Private services will be held and are under the direction and care of Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, Pa.

Contribution: May be made in her memory to: Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

