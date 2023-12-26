On Sunday, December 24 around 1 p.m., state troopers responded to the substation in Allen Township. A 45-year-old man from Whitehall became trapped while attempting to steal copper from inside an electrical apparatus. Troopers were able to locate the man via a nearby ladder. After approximately six hours, the man was successfully rescued and provided further emergency medical attention.

The Northampton County DA’s office approved a felony burglary and criminal trespass charge as well as other applicable charges. During the incident, a transformer valued at $800,000 was damaged.