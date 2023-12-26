Sterling K. Heckman

Sterling K. Heckman, 91, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at Heritage Pointe Rehab and Healthcare Center, Doylestown, where he was residing. Born on July 10, 1932, in Bath, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas and Agnes (Stoudt) Heckman. Sterling was the beloved husband of the late Grace M. (Miller) Heckman, who died in 2014. He worked as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Co. until retiring. After retiring, he enjoyed driving school bus for First Student. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Very active in the Bath community, Sterling previously served on council for Bath Borough and was on the board for the Bath Borough Water Authority. He was a lifetime member of the Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where he sang on the choir and was a former member of the church consistory. Sterling was a proud member of the Manoquesy Lodge No. 413, F & AM for 55 years, and was also a member of the Bath American Legion. Sterling always looked forward to his annual family trips to Canada where he would enjoy boating and fishing.

Survivors: He will be missed by his two daughters, Deborah A. Heilman and her husband, Steve, Jane E. Ducey and her husband, James; sister, Janet Minnich; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.

Services: Will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut St., Bath, PA. A Masonic service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Family and friends may call, Thursday, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. in the church. Interment at Green Mount Cemetery, Bath. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sterling’s memory, may be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.