The December 21 Northampton Borough Council meeting was a bittersweet one for the borough council, administration and community members as they bid farewell to Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski Sr. The meeting marked the last one for Lopsonzski Sr. as a councilman after 16 years of service to the borough. He was thanked for his guidance, counsel and friendship.

Council President Judy Kutzler read aloud some of Lopsonzski’s many achievements. He helped spearhead the creation of the Uptown Park and Canal Park. He helped revamp the borough’s code office, in addition to being a passionate supporter of the borough’s EMS and first responders.

“You’re a dedicated servant to our taxpayers,” she said. “I can’t see you sitting down…Thank you for your service and love to the borough.”

“This community is my heart,” said Lopsonzski. In addition to serving as a councilman, he also served the borough as a policeman. “My heart pumps black and orange.”

In honor of Lopsonzski’s nearly two decades of service, Mayor Anthony Pristash declared December 22 Anthony “Tony” Lopsonzski Day in the borough.

“It has been a pleasure to serve with you,” the mayor said.

The borough’s fire department also presented Lopsonzski with a parting gift.

“On behalf of the fire department, I want to say thank you,” said Fire Chief Keith Knoblach. “You’ve always been, in your tenure, a big supporter of emergency services.”

Knoblach presented Lopsonzski with a sweatshirt and a water bottle. He asked the councilman to look at the logos on the gifts and “think fondly of what you did accomplish” to help support the fire department. “Because it was a lot.”

“Maybe the things I did in the past people have recognized,” said Lopsonzski, who admitted to wondering whether he has done enough. “[But] it’s not about me. It is about the people who look like me who do the same thing.” He wants to ensure they also receive appreciation.

“I feel blessed,” he continued. “I feel satisfied. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”