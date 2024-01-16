Lawrence A. “Larry” Fiedor

Lawrence A. “Larry” Fiedor, 90, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday evening, Jan. 9, 2024. Larry has been reunited with his loving wife Mary “Mitzi” (Marositz) Fiedor of 51 years prior to her passing on Dec. 29, 2016. Larry was born on Oct.1, 1933, in Upper Nazareth Township, son of the late John and Rose (Lucas) Fiedor.

Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He retired after 28 years from Penn Dixie Cement. Prior to this, he worked for Cooper Industries, Easton Division as a machinist. He was a die-hard Eagles fan. Larry was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Nazareth.

Larry will be dearly missed by his sister, Dianne James and husband David, of Port Richey, Fla., and loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Helen Stannard, brothers, Raymond and John Fiedor, and a nephew.

Family and friends of Larry were invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St., Nazareth, PA 18064. Burial followed at Holy Family Cemetery of Nazareth. There were no calling hours. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com directly under his obituary. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth, is honored to have Larry and his family under our care and direction.

Margaret A. Halbfoerster

Margaret A. Halbfoerster, 101, formerly of Bath, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her beloved husband of 64 years, Frederick W. Halbfoerster, died in 2004.

Born in Bath, Margaret was a daughter of the late Russell V. and Beatrice E. (Graver) Smith. She attended Nazareth High School. Affectionately known as Margie, she was a talented baker well known for her unusual character cakes and outstanding wedding cakes. She owned and operated Margie’s Cake Shop in Moore Township for 20 years and was later employed at the former Keppel’s Market in Bath where she was the bakery manager for 10 years before retiring. A member of the PA Order of Eastern Star – Nazareth Chapter, now Calypso Chapter in Bethlehem, Margie served as a Past Matron from 1953 to 1954. She was also a member of the Mid-county Senior Center in Bath, the Friendly Senior Citizens of Walnutport and a life-long member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ – Seemsville, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, secretary, Golden Link President and was a former member of the choir and United Church Women. Although baking was her passion, Margie also enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening.

Survivors: Her loving grandchildren, Rev. Timothy Halbfoerster and wife, Marie, of Mechanicsburg, Michael J. Halbfoerster and wife, Jennifer, of Moore Township, and Katrina Sonnenberg and husband, Curt, of Olyphant; great-granddaughters, Rev. Heather Singleton and husband, Chad, of Fairfax, Virginia, Ashley Chest and husband, Joseph, of Enola, and Amber Shaw and husband, Wesley, of Round Hill, Virginia; eight great-great-grandchildren, Kiley, Lukcas, Makynze, Andrew, Dominic, Ryann, Morgan and Lily; her late son’s companion, Catherine Dickinson of Moore Township; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Frederick, she was predeceased by her son, Richard E. Halbfoerster; siblings, Clarence Smith and Arlene Miller; a niece and a nephew.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2023, at noon in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ – Seemsville, 8142 Valley View Rd., Northampton, PA 18067. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday morning from 11 a.m. to noon in church with an Eastern Star Funeral Service at 11:45 a.m. Interment followed in St. Peter’s Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ – Seemsville.

Hilda M. Kiss

Hilda M. Kiss, 94, formerly of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of the late Joseph H. Kiss, who passed away in 2001. Born Nov. 2, 1929, in West Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Fischl and Mary (Gaal) Fischl Bartholomew and stepdaughter to the late Frederick Bartholomew. Hilda was Den Mother of Cub Scouts 99 and Girl Scout Leader 427, both of Northampton. She was also active with the Blue Mountain Fish & Game Ladies Auxiliary. Hilda loved camping and playing bingo.

Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Ann Keenhold and husband, William; and son, Dennis Kiss. Hilda was predeceased by her son, Michael, and siblings and stepsiblings.

Services: Family and friends may call on Friday, January 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. A prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Alfred C. “Al” Miles, Jr.

Alfred C. “Al” Miles, Jr., 79, of Lehigh Twp., passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Karen M. (Zakavage) Miles. Al was born in Allentown on Feb. 16, 1944 to the late Alfred C. Sr. and Marion (Auge) Miles. He was a 1962 graduate of Catasauqua High School. Alfred worked as a sales engineer for SKF Bearings – Lansdale. Al was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church – Bath, where he volunteered. He had a passion for working on his classic cars and you could always find him tinkering as a handyman.

Outside of his professional life, Alfred was a devoted member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Bath. He found joy in volunteering at the church and Pocono Plateau, sharing his time and talents to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

One of Al’s passions was restoring classic cars. He could often be found tinkering away, meticulously bringing old beauties back to life. His craftsmanship and attention to detail were admired by all who saw his work.

Alfred will be missed by his family, including his children: Matthew T. Miles and his partner Kristy Stocker of Palmerton, Mark A. Miles and his wife Andrea of Walnutport and Amanda J. Twombly and her husband Matthew J. of Bethlehem. He is also survived by his brother, David T. Miles of Moore Twp., as well as his cherished grandchildren: Daymian, Alberta, Orson and Everett.

A memorial service, celebrating the life of Alfred C. Miles Jr., will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, located at 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Prior to the service, family and friends are invited to a calling hour from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. The interment at Covenant United Methodist Church Cemetery will be held privately.

In honor of Al’s memory, memorial contributions may be offered to Pocono Plateau Camp & Retreat at Pocono Plateau Rd., Cresco, PA 18326. To express condolences or share memories of Alfred, please visit www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Benedetta Mirabito

Benedetta Mirabito, 92, of Bath, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Messina, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Concetta (Arigo) Catalfamo. Benedetta was the wife of the late Emanuel T. Mirabito, Sr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2012. Family was very important to Benedetta as she was a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidering and she had a very green thumb and enjoyed gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Very devoted to her faith, Benedetta was a longtime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, in Bath.

Survivors: she will be missed by her family including her two daughters, Rosemary Mirabito, Concetta “Tina” Mirabito, son, Emanuel T. Mirabito and his wife, Fiorella; beloved grandsons, Antonio G. Mirabito and his wife, Kelli, Nicholas S. Mirabito and his wife, Julia; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Services: will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Nazareth, Pa. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Benedetta’s memory, be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014.