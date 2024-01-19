Municipality: –
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: PA 248 and Hecktown Road
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction southbound for message board construction.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Whitehall Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: Seventh Street Exit and Airport Road
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound for message board construction.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Wegmans Drive and Old Stoke Park Road
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 987
Between: Northampton Street and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 23
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: Dogwood Road and Olive Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: Moser Road
Between: Scenic Drive and Delps Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 23
Est completion date: Jan. 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Indian Trail Road
Between: Lehigh Drive and Kreidersville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 25
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and PA 512
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Mill Road
Between: Delabole Road and PA 191
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 26
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction southbound. Shoulder restriction northbound.
Start date: Jan. 22
Est completion date: Jan. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Front Street
Between: Uhler Road and Howell Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 23
Est completion date: Jan. 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Tatamy Borough
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Newlins Road and Uhler Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Jan. 26
Est completion date: Jan. 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.