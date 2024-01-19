Municipality: –

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: PA 248 and Hecktown Road

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction southbound for message board construction.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Whitehall Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: Seventh Street Exit and Airport Road

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound for message board construction.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Wegmans Drive and Old Stoke Park Road

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 987

Between: Northampton Street and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 23

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: Dogwood Road and Olive Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: Moser Road

Between: Scenic Drive and Delps Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 23

Est completion date: Jan. 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Indian Trail Road

Between: Lehigh Drive and Kreidersville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 25

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and PA 512

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Mill Road

Between: Delabole Road and PA 191

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 26

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction southbound. Shoulder restriction northbound.

Start date: Jan. 22

Est completion date: Jan. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Front Street

Between: Uhler Road and Howell Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 23

Est completion date: Jan. 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Tatamy Borough

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Newlins Road and Uhler Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Jan. 26

Est completion date: Jan. 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.