Earl Fisher

Earl Fisher, 66, of Moore Twp., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at his residence. Earl was born in Wilson Borough, to the late Earl and Louise (Schaffer) Fisher. Earl is the husband of Kelly A. (Garman) Fisher. He is a graduate of Nazareth High School. Earl was a weekend racing enthusiast. He spent many Saturday nights at Mahoning Valley Speedway. A jack of all trades, you could usually find him at home fixing and tinkering around the house. He worked for Encore Metal Coating.

Survivors: In addition to his wife of 12 years; daughters Brandi Fisher of Nazareth and Christal and her husband Carlo Cavaiuolo of Yeadon; stepdaughters Shannon Drury and her husband Jason of Laramie, WY, Amber Hood of Gilbertsville and Allison Carl and her husband Andrew of Gilbertsville; sister Pamela Bonney and her husband Mark of Bath; sister-in-law Mary Fisher of Easton; nephew Luke Fisher of Wind Gap and niece Amanda Bonney of Bath. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Fisher.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC. – 2165 Community Dr., Bath, 18014. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Online Condolences can be made at www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be offered to the American Cancer Society – P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Larry W. Flamisch, Sr.

Larry W. Flamisch, Sr., 80, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 10, 1943, in Northampton, Pa., the son of the late William F. Sr. and Miriam (Kresge) Flamisch.

Larry dedicated over four decades of his life to the construction industry, working as a skilled siding mechanic for the former Bel-Air Aluminum Supply – Nazareth. His expertise in roofing, siding and windows made him a go-to expert in the field. After years of hard work, Larry retired in 2003, leaving behind a legacy of impeccable craftsmanship and a job well done.

In addition to Bel Air, he co-owned Flamisch Archery and helped his son with his taxidermy business. An avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast, Larry found solace in nature. He was in his element when tracking game in the woods. His love for the outdoors and his expertise in hunting will be cherished by those who shared in his passion. Larry was also a member of Emmanuel’s Lutheran Church – Bath.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosanne E. (Frankel) Flamisch, his son, Larry W. Flamisch Jr. of Nazareth; his brother, William F. Flamisch, Jr. and his wife Linda of Belfast; his sister, Nancy Hochrein and her husband Gary of Upper Mount Bethel; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant brother: John.

Friends and family were invited to a funeral service to celebrate Larry’s life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC. – 2165 Community Dr., Bath, 18014. A viewing was held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery – Nazareth concluded services. Online condolences can be made at www.bensingfuneralhome.net.

Larry touched the lives of many with his warm smile, kind heart and unwavering work ethic. He was a true gentleman and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Larry’s name to the American Kidney Fund – 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Robert “Bob” J. Kozo

Robert “Bob” J. Kozo, 80, of 27th Street, Northampton, passed away on Jan. 22, 2024. He is survived by his former wife, Eileen (Eisenhauer) Kozo with whom he shared many years of his life. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Francis G. and Anna (Sosnowsky) Kozo. Bob worked in the banking industry for many years. Later, he would work for the State of Pennsylvania as a Bank Examiner. Previously, he worked at the former Cement National Bank, Northampton. Bob was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Northampton, and member of the church Holy Name Society. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Allentown, he later graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in accounting. Bob served as a medic in the Air Force, Vietnam Era, achieving rank of A3C. He was a talented mechanic, craftsman, who thoroughly enjoyed going to car shows, working on his many cars, talking with his friends and spending time at the Coplay Saengerbund.

Survivors: Bob will be remembered by his former wife Eileen, sons, Kevin Kozo and companion Kelly Kreider, Keith and wife Michelle Kozo, granddaughter, Kelly Kozo, grandsons Nicholas and Joshua Kozo, and sisters, Barbara Medernach and Suzanne Evans. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard “Buzz” Kozo.

Services: Funeral Service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in funeral home. Interment with Military Honors, Allen Union Cemetery, Fourth and Main streets, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: May be made in memory of both Bob and brother Buzz, to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, 850 S. 5th St., Allentown, PA 18103 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.