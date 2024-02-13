The Northampton Borough Fire Department will once again host a youth firefighter camp this summer from July 8-12, with a graduation ceremony on July 13. Registration is open to Northampton Borough children ages 12-15 at a cost of $25 per child. Camp will be held at the Northampton Fire Station, 4 Lerchenmiller Dr., Northampton.

Participants in this week-long camp will learn and experience what it takes to become a firefighter. The camp will include hands-on training, field trips and classroom activities, and will develop teamwork and what it means to be part of the brother/sisterhood in the fire service.

This program was developed to help the younger generation gain an interest in volunteer firefighting.

“Our hope is that after the cadets complete the camp, they will become a member of the Northampton Fire Department and enroll in our junior firefighter program. Our current staffing of junior firefighters is eight members strong. These junior members participate in weekly training, understanding our equipment and assisting with other fire station activities,” said Safety Officer and Camp Director Barry Frantz. “Our junior program is a mentorship and the knowledge the members receive helps them gain experience to be prepared for a formal firefighter school and becoming a state-certified firefighter.”

The fire department has several in-house training activities such as dwelling and structure firefighting, vehicle rescue, hazmat operations and water rescue. Training for other firefighting and rescue techniques are also available through the county and state fire schools at no cost to the member. The fire department continuously encourages all their members to enhance their training to not only help themselves, but the fire department as well.

For more information, contact Barry Frantz at nfd42camp@northamptonfire42.com.