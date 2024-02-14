Venna D. Miller

Venna D. Miller, age 9, of Bath, gained her angel wings on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 after she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family. Born on Dec. 17, 2014, in Allentown, Pa., she was the beloved daughter of Gordon R. Miller and Brieann M. Merkle, of Bath.

Venna was the sweetest, kindest soul. Unable to speak, she could still show her love through her gentle touch and smiling eyes. Everyone that knew Venna, knew that her monkey toy was her life. Anywhere Venna went, monkey came along. Loud noises and ceiling fans made her laugh. Anytime the song “Thunder” came over the radio, Venna would smile, laugh and bounce her legs. Her zest for life will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survivors: in addition to her loving parents, Gordon and Brieann, she will continue to be loved and missed by her brother, Nevan Miller; sister, Rayna Miller; maternal grandparents, William and Connie Merkle; maternal great-grandmothers, Maryann Merkle and Linda Wertman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ernie and Margaret Miller.

Services: will be private with family and interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Trisomy.org and make the donation in the name of Venna Miller, or mail a donation in her name to SOFT, 2982 South Union St., Rochester, NY 14624.

Luigi Rubino

Luigi Rubino, age 80, of Bath, Pa. passed away suddenly on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. He was born on March 17, 1943, in Boceto-Campli, province of Teramo, Abruzzi, Italy, a village known for its rolling hills of grape vines and sheep pastures. Luigi was the son of the late Vincenzo and Gina (DiPierdomenico) Rubino.

Luigi was the ever-loving husband of 57 years to the late Alice (Stanley) Rubino. Together, they created a loving and nurturing home for their children. He always had time for his family and others. His generous and eager spirit was shown as he was constantly ready to lend a helping hand along with a warm smile.

Luigi was a man of faith and worshiped as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses after being baptized in 1958. His life revolved around a love for his God, Jehovah, and he served as an elder for many years in the Nazareth congregation.

Luigi attended Northampton Area High School and later pursued his passion for barbering at Lehigh Barber School. He went on to establish several businesses: Rubino’s Barber Shop, Lisa Marie Cutting, Luigi Rubino Cutting, and after retiring from the garment industry, opened Luigi’s Mustache Barber Shop. He brought joy to his loyal clientele and loved being around people.

Luigi immensely loved his three grandsons: Tristan Avery, Trey Spencer and Trevor Wyatt. In his free time, Luigi enjoyed making wine and cutting hair. These hobbies brought him satisfaction and allowed him to share his talents with others.

Luigi is preceded in death by his brother, Philip Rubino. He is survived by his son, Seth Rubino and wife Tammy, of Northampton, as well as his daughter, Leah (Rubino) Engler and husband Adrian, of Scottsdale, Ariz. He was a cherished grandfather to Tristan, Trey and Trevor Rubino. Luigi is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda (Ehret) Rubino; nephews, Philip J. Rubino and Tony Rubino, along with great-nieces and nephews: Dominic, Nicholas, Gabrielle and Rebekah.

Memorial services and interment for Luigi Rubino will be determined in the near future in Bath, Pa. His kind and genuine presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.