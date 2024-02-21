Janice M. Dotter

Janice Marie (Getz) Dotter, 63, of English Road, Bath, Moore Township, died suddenly Thursday evening, Feb. 8, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Lester T. Getz and Shirley A. (Sabatine) Heilman. Survivors: Son, Timothy J. and wife Julie Getz of Bethlehem; stepdaughters, Rachel A. Dotter of Moore Twp. and Erin A. Cook of Bethlehem; four grandsons, Cooper, Brady, Julian and Jayden; sisters, Cindy Maikits of Northampton and Cheri, wife of Matt Solt of Moore Twp.; stepsister, Cindy, wife of Robert “Bob” Eck of Whitehall Twp.; former spouse, Kenny Dotter of Lehigh Twp.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved Newfoundland canine. She was predeceased by brothers, L. Teddy, John and stepfather, Clarence Heilman.

Services: Private. At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Animals In Distress, PO Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

Gwendolyn L. “Penny” Grouleff

Gwendolyn L. “Penny” Grouleff, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the age of 64. Born on Aug. 22, 1959, in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Fogel and Rella (Sandt) Labar.

Penny dedicated many years of service as an office manager to Lifetime Door. During her time at Lifetime Door, she co-owned and operated the Heavenly Beauty Salon in Easton alongside her daughter. She also worked as a front desk clerk at the Comfort Inn in Bethlehem and contributed her skills in data entry at the local IRS office in Allentown.

A member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bath, Penny cherished her faith in church. While she possessed various interests, her fondness for playing bingo was well-known among her friends and family.

Above all, Penny cherished her family deeply, finding joy and fulfillment in the love she shared for 32 years with her husband, Richard W. Grouleff; daughters: April L. Fogel (Derek Humphreys) of Carneys Point, N.J. and Kori L. Fogel (Jorge Marrero) of Allentown; siblings: Robin Dutko and her husband Scott of Allentown, Shelly Klump of Northampton, Emre Labar, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Moore Twp., Val Space and her husband Daniel of Bath, Michael Labar of Indiana, Pa., Kathy and Elizabeth; grandchildren: Sebastian, Coy, Autumn, Devante, Santuan and Leianna.

A celebration of Penny’s life will be announced at a later date. In honoring her memory, online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net. The George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC has been entrusted with the care and direction of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, to assist with the defraying of funeral expenses. Contributions can be sent to 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014.

Gwendolyn L. “Penny” Grouleff will forever be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family and her dedication to her work. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Carol Ann Kloiber

Carol Ann Kloiber, 70, of Moore Township, formerly of Goshen, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She is the wife of the late William “Ben” Kloiber. Carol was born on Dec. 22, 1953 to the late Earl and Marie (Walters) Huber.

Carol was a graduate of Northampton High School and Easton School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at the former Gnaden Huetten Hospital, Lehighton. Carol was a lifetime member of the American Dairy Goat Association where she raised a herd under the name of Peach Valley. Aside from her animals she was very proud of her kids and grandkids and loved them dearly. She was a leader at the Northampton County 4-H. Carol was a mentor to many.

Survivors: Children: Brant Kloiber (Amber Barnes) of Lehigh Township and Crystal Kniesly and her husband Ken of Goshen, Ind.; grandchildren: Brynn, Cora and Blake. Carol is predeceased by siblings: James Huber and Kathy Davidson.

Service: A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 at the New Hope Cemetery, Little Moore – South Mink Road, Danielsville. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Northampton County 4-H, 14 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA 18064.

John Mirro

John Mirro, 74, of Moore Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 at home. Born May 12, 1949, in Pittston, Pa., and raised in Moore Township, he was the son of the late Eugene Sr. and Lillian M. (Granteed) Mirro. John and his wife, Mary Ellen Chuss-Mirro, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on October 6. John graduated from Northampton High School in 1967, where he was valedictorian. He continued his education at Lehigh University majoring in Engineering Mechanics, where he was also the Class of 1971 valedictorian. John then earned his Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1972 in Mechanical Engineering. John worked in the mechanical engineering field for 50 years, specializing in RotorDynamics. Beginning his career at Ingersoll-Rand Co., he then went on to co-found and lead CONMEC, Inc. as President. Following his time at CONMEC, John worked as an Engineering Manager for GE Oil & Gas and assisted many other companies and engineers as a consultant for decades. John’s proudest career achievement came in 1997 when he was honored by Ernst & Young LLP as the Entrepreneur of the Year for Business Achievement in high technology manufacturing and engineering. The greatest passion John shared with many of his friends and family was his love of driving race cars. He was a very accomplished driver, receiving accolades and achieving many awards throughout the years. Some of his most significant awards were Second Place in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1993, Driver of the Year Philadelphia Region in 2003 and SCCA National Champion CSR in 2003, 2021 First in points in the Northeast Division Road Racing Championship Series, 2022 finished third in the country in the SVRA Sprint points in the 9F3 class and in 2023 qualified first for the SCCA National Runoffs in the Northeast Division. He also raced twice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway racetrack, his lifelong dream. John was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, spending many days and nights cheering for the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers. He also loved attending the U.S. Open to see his daughter, Jenelle, and visiting many great golf courses over the years. He will be remembered the most for being a devoted, kind, selfless family man, avid race car driver, loving husband, dad and Pop.

In addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, John will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Jenelle Holden, husband, Jim and grandson, Conor, of Allentown; siblings, Lillian Mirro of Bethlehem, Pa., Carole Krieg (husband, Mark) of York, Pa., Eugene Mirro Jr. of California, David Mirro of Nazareth, Pa., Charles Mirro (wife, Mary) of Bath, Pa., Joseph Mirro of Nazareth, Pa. and James Mirro, of New York, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Mirro, of Bethlehem, in 2004.

Services: Family and friends gathered on Saturday, February 17 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. A prayer service followed at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment was in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church in Bath, Notre Dame of Bethlehem Elementary School, or Moore Township Association for Families in Need, PO Box 217, Bath, PA 18014, in loving memory of John.