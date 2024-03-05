Gregory R. Moser

Gregory R. Moser, 61, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born on Jan. 19, 1963, in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of Patricia A. (Haydt) Lerch, of Northampton, and the late Robert “Ozzie” D. Moser. Gregory was a 1981 graduate of Northampton High School. After high school, Greg proudly served in the U.S. Army, with the 82nd Airborne Division. Throughout his lifetime, he worked as a control room operator for various power plants. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to go fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed cooking and canning for his family and friends.

Survivors: along with his beloved son, Jacob G. Moser and his companion, Kimberly Kozak, and his mother, Patricia A. Lerch and her husband, Allen; he will be missed by his brothers, Zachary Moser and his wife, Jessica, Nathan Moser; sisters, Sabra Gerber, Trista Gutekunst; granddaughter, Vera Belle Moser; uncles, Douglas Moser, William Haydt and his wife Karen; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2024, in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private with family at a later date.

Joseph A. Roth

Joseph A. Roth, 47, of Washington Street, Slatington, died peacefully Friday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2024, in Danielsville, Lehigh Twp. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Mrs. Carol A. (Nepa) Leith of Danielsville. Joseph was employed in the warehouse department of the Uline Corp., W. Allentown. He was a 1994 graduate of Northampton High School. Joseph enjoyed golfing, fishing, soccer, camping, hiking and bird watching. He was also an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Survivors: Mother; sister, Alena I., wife of Jason Gross of Danielsville; niece, Claudia A. Pereira of Danielsville; aunts, uncles and cousins along with his four honorary nieces, Allison, Hollie, Jessica and Kaila. He was predeceased by his step-father, Robert C. Leith.

Services: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in funeral home. Private Interment. Contributions: Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd., Kempton, PA 19529.

