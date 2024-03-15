Municipality: Whitehall Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: Seventh Street Exit and Airport Road

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound for message board construction.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for message board construction.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No Restriction – Shoulder Work.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No Restriction – Shoulder Work.

Start date: March 19

Est completion date: March 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33 South

Between: US 22 and Interstate 78

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No Restriction. Shoulder Work

Start date: March 21

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611 / S. Delaware Drive

Between: Browns Drive and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 22

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: 25th Street

Between: Berger Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road name: 25th Street

Between: Berger Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 19

Est completion date: March 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: William Penn Hwy

Between: Farmersville Road and 25th Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 21

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: William Penn Hwy

Between: Farmersville Road and 25th Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 22

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel / Washington Township

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: Belvidere Road and PA 512

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Lafayette Street and Zucksville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 22

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Allen Township

Road name: Seemsville Road

Between: Pheasant Drive and Nor Bath Blvd.

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.

Start date: March 19

Est completion date: March 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: March 20

Est completion date: March 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Nor Bath Blvd and Orchard Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 21

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 512 / Moorestown Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 18

Est completion date: March 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.

Start date: March 19

Est completion date: March 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 East

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Fourth Street Interchange

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.

Start date: March 20

Est completion date: March 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction.

Start date: March 21

Est completion date: March 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 512 / Moorestown Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: March 22

Est completion date: March 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.