Municipality: Whitehall Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: Seventh Street Exit and Airport Road
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound for message board construction.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for message board construction.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No Restriction – Shoulder Work.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No Restriction – Shoulder Work.
Start date: March 19
Est completion date: March 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33 South
Between: US 22 and Interstate 78
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No Restriction. Shoulder Work
Start date: March 21
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611 / S. Delaware Drive
Between: Browns Drive and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 22
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: 25th Street
Between: Berger Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road name: 25th Street
Between: Berger Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 19
Est completion date: March 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: William Penn Hwy
Between: Farmersville Road and 25th Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 21
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: William Penn Hwy
Between: Farmersville Road and 25th Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 22
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel / Washington Township
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: Belvidere Road and PA 512
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Bushkill / Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Lafayette Street and Zucksville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 22
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Pheasant Drive and Nor Bath Blvd.
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.
Start date: March 19
Est completion date: March 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: March 20
Est completion date: March 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Nor Bath Blvd and Orchard Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 21
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 512 / Moorestown Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 18
Est completion date: March 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street Interchange and 25th Street Interchange
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound.
Start date: March 19
Est completion date: March 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 East
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Fourth Street Interchange
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound.
Start date: March 20
Est completion date: March 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: Schoenersville Road and PA 33
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction.
Start date: March 21
Est completion date: March 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 512 / Moorestown Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 22
Est completion date: March 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.