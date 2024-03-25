Mr. Trevor Stone was raised in Deptford, N.J., graduating from Deptford High School in 1989. While he was in high school, he served on Student Council and played baseball. His first job was serving delicious ice cream at Friendly’s, earning $3.25 per hour.

Trevor complimented his high school teachers Mr. Schoener, history; Ms. Daugherty, algebra and Mrs. Fletcher, chemistry, for all their positive influences they had on him during his high school days.

Trevor recalls, “After high school, I was employed by Reeb Millwork as a builder and machine operator manufacturing custom windows and doors. The wage rate was $7.15 an hour.”

Through hard work he was appointed supervisor of the steel and wood departments.

After 16 years at Reeb Millwork, Trevor started a new career at Buzzi Unicem in the cement industry. He began as a shift supervisor and diligently worked to learn the total plant operation. Gaining valuable cement experience, Mr. Stone was promoted to production superintendent with a team of five supervisors and 29 men.

Currently, Trevor is safety manager.

He said, “We work to educate and train our employees in the best safety practices. There are safety meetings with our employees and numerous reports to federal and state agencies.”

A very amiable manager, he is in the plant every day interacting with coworkers.

With a smile he said, “I enjoy working at Buzzi Unicem and communicating with all my co-workers.”

Currently, the plant manager is Mr. Radoslav Slavov.

Mr. Stone feels the plant has a bright future. Each year the plant is updated to improve safety and produce quality cement.

Trevor and his wife Mary have been married for 30 years. They are proud parents of seven children. His family has been supportive of his career these many years. Mr. Stone also serves as a Northampton Borough councilman.

We wish Mr. Stone and all our friends at the century-old plant a safe and prosperous 2024.