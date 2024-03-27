Michael “Mike” Hoffman

Michael “Mike” Hoffman, 58 of Bath, Pa., passed away on March 23, 2024,in Nazareth, Pa. Born Aug. 6, 1965 in Bethlehem, Pa., he was the son of the late Kenneth Hoffman and the late Karen (Hoke) Bleiler. Michael was a graduate of Northampton Area High School, class of 1983. He was employed by 7-Eleven of East Lawn, Nazareth for over 35 years. In his free time he enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Survivors: Sisters, Michele Roberts and Companion Michael Bolcar of Northampton, Pa. and Cheryl Hoffman of Bethlehem, Pa., step-brother Neil Bleiler and wife Rochelle, five step-nieces and nephews. In addition to being survived by several cousins, he was predeceased by several aunts, uncles and cousins, step-father Edward Bleiler Sr. and step-brother Edward Bleiler Jr.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Cedar Hill Memorial Park located at 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown, PA 18109. Interment will follow.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.