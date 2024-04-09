Joan Marie Cheesbrough

Joan Marie Cheesbrough, 76, of Ft. Pierce, Fla., formerly of Lehigh Township, Pa. for 50 years, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 13, 2024. She was the wife of Harry B. Cheesbrough III for 27 years at the time of his death in 2019. Joan was born Nov. 15, 1947, to the late Mary (Speck) and John Austin in Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated from Chichester High School in Boothwyn, Pa., where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Future Secretaries Association. She also played field hockey and basketball. Joan worked for Phillips Feed Service (Phillips Pet Supply) for 26 years. Then, she went to work for the Borough of Slatington, where she worked for 12 years, retiring as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer of the Borough. She was a former member of the Lehigh Township Lions Club. She will forever be loved and missed by her children, Tina Carnathan-Marx (Joe) of Florida and Richard Carnathan (Donna) of Pennsville, Pa.; stepdaughters, Melissa Koch (Trevor) and Mindy Cheesbrough of Slatington; sister, Sandy Carroll (David) of South Carolina; eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harry in 2019, her first husband, James Carnathan in 1987, and her brother, John Austin in 2016.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton, followed by interment at Zion Cemetery in Pennsville. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Beatrice “Bea” Snyder

Beatrice “Bea” Snyder, 70, of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest Campus in Allentown, Pa. Born April 19, 1953 in Key West, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Rudolf Wylk and the late Eleanor (Charnley) Wylk. She was the wife of the late Jack C. Snyder who passed away in May 2008.

Beatrice was a Childrens’ Services Case Manager for the Catholic Charities of Allentown for 18 years before retiring in 2011. Beatrice was a longtime parishioner and Choir member of Sts. Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, Pa. She and her husband Jack were foster parents for many children throughout the years. Beatrice volunteered her time at the former East Allen Twp. Ambulance Corps., Northampton, as a first responder, EMT and as past president for years, along with volunteering at Bethlehem Musikfest and Celtic Fest. She also enjoyed being part of her community book club.

She is survived by her son, Michael Snyder and wife Stephenie of Saylorsburg, Pa., daughters, Heather M. wife of Chris Bellis of East Allen Twp., Pa., Tara wife of Jeff Nichol of Hellertown, Pa. and Jess Allen of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her feline companions, Goose and Maverick.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Sts. Simon & Jude R.C. Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, Pa. 18018 with the Rev. Msgr. William F. Baver officiating. The family received friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the Mass in the church. Interment followed in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, Pa.

Contributions: May be made to the ALS Foundation c/o the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Dennis Dale Warnken

July 20, 1957 to Dec. 30, 2023

Dennis Warnken, aka Jags, 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep with the care of his loving wife of 28 years, Lisa Hochrine Warnken, on Dec. 30, 2023, after a long battle with Alzhiemers. Born July 20,1957 to William and Elizabeth Warnken, he lived in Northampton until his move to Bath in 2002. A Northampton High School graduate in1975, he was an accomplished athlete on the track team, as well as running back for the football team #20, hence the nickname “Jags.” He went on to work in road construction, then machinist at Ingersoll Rand for several years before joining the Local 420 Steamfitters Union in 1984 and retiring as a pipefitter after 35 years of dedicated service in 2015. He was admired by his co-workers for his skills of perfection and knowledge and adored by his friends for his witty jokester character and “life of the party” personality, infectious beautiful smile and his willingness to help anyone in need at a moment’s notice. His passion for trout fishing was unwavering, whether it be maneuvering the small creeks with a bait pole in hand or after mastering the art of fly fishing in the local rivers. He was also an avid hunter and Eagles fan. Depending on the time of year, he was either fishing, hunting or watching football and spending time with his best friends, but never without a Rolling Rock in hand. The Grateful Dead was his music of choice, although he did enjoy The Beatles and other ‘70s bands. He knew every word to every song The Grateful Dead ever recorded, and it was those songs that brought a smile and rhythmic nod to his face during the end stage of his disease process, when he was no longer able to communicate. He was most grateful to “special friends” Jeff Campbell, Fran Bensing, Tom Sakovitz, Rick Burger, Domenico Ruggiero “Dom” and Ray Jones “Too Tall,” who took the time to assist him in going out places when and where he could no longer manage on his own, which allowed him to make the most of his last years by reminiscing the past, laughing about old times together, sharing a meal and a beer, or dipping a line in the water.

Dennis is survived by his wife Lisa (Hochrine) Warnken; Jeremy Hochrine step-son; Ashley daughter; son Matt; two grandchildren and many other loving family members. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew him. RIP My Love.