Phyllis J. Fedorak

Phyllis J. Fedorak, 98, of Point Phillips, Pa., formerly of Middlebury, Vt., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown-Oaks. She was the beloved spouse of the late Stephen R. Fedorak to whom she was married for 22 years before his passing in 2006. Born in Syracuse, the daughter of the late George and Letha (Hayward) MacLaughlin. She was a 1944 graduate of Middlebury H.S. in Vermont.

Phyllis was employed as an operator at Bell Telephone in Middlebury, Vt. before retiring from Allentown after 36 years. She was a cultural icon serving as a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. Phyllis was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She enjoyed her annual trips to the casinos in Las Vegas and family trips to Lake Wallenpaupack.

Survivors: Daughters Phyllis Merchen of Sun Lakes, Ariz. and Carol Muffley of Point Phillips, Pa.; son-in-law Robert Kleppinger of Walnutport; grandchildren Robert (Joyce), Jenifer (George), Kathy, Frances (Dave), Fabian, Kelly (Mathew), Tammie (Sean), Ricky (Jess), Jay, Emily (Ryan), Bryon (Laura) and Greg; 35 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews and many others that knew and loved her as “Gram.” Phyllis is predeceased by daughters Donna Kleppinger and Sharen Humphreys and sister Jean Miller.

Services: A Funeral Service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment concluded services at Covenant United Methodist Cemetery in Moore Township. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. For those attending services, Phyllis requested colorful attire to be worn.

Contributions: A memorial request is to plant a tree in Phyllis’ honor.