Betty M. Itterly

Betty M. Itterly, 91, of Moore Township, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Country Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of Charles C. Itterly. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage last July 25.

Born in Delps, Moore Township, Betty was a daughter of the late Floyd A. and Cora M. (Fenstermaker) Kocher. At a very young age, she began working on the 100+ acre family farm in Moore Township, before her employment in the garment industry, where she worked for several years and was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. Betty also was a certified reflexologist and developed a successful, in-home practice that spanned more than 30 years before retiring in 2020. Flowers and gardening were among her favorite pastimes, however, Betty and Charles shared many wonderful memories of boating and fishing trips throughout the years. She was a member of Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Moorestown.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Charles, she will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sally Itterly and Valerie Velardo, of Norwood, Massachusetts; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.

Betty was predeceased by four brothers, Willard, Lester, Gordon and Arling Kocher; and four sisters, Ella Edelman, Viola Dilliard, Alma Filchner and Avada Rogers.

Services: A Funeral Service was held on Monday, April 29, 2024, at noon in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives were invited to call on Monday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment was private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.