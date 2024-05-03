Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Hecktown Road and PA 248
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Road Sign Work
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No/
Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township
Road name: Easton Avenue/William Penn Hwy
Between: Stefko Boulevard and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Farmersville Road
Between: Green Pond and Easton Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Fifth Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: US 22 East Ramp PA 33 South
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Broadhead Road and Highland Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 7
Est completion date: May 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 987/Airport Road
Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road
Type of work: Milling
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Bushkill Road and Copella
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22 West
Between: Fourth Street and PA 33
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane Closure westbound.
Start date: May 7
Est completion date: May 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: US 22
Between: Fourth Street and PA 33
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Bushkill/Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 9
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
Road name: Broadway Street
Between: Constitution Avenue and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: PA 611/N. Delaware Drive
Between: Little Creek Road and Pennsylvania Avenue
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor Borough/Washington Township
Road name: Messinger Street/Richmond Road
Between: PA191 and 5 Points Richmond Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough/Plainfield and Washington Township
Road name: W. Bangor Road/E. Main Street/Second Street/Lake Minsi Drive
Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 8
Est completion date: May 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Franklin Street
Between: PA 512 and Second Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 10
Est completion date: May 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for concrete repair work.
Start date: May 6
Est completion date: May 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.
Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.