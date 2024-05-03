Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Hecktown Road and PA 248

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Road Sign Work

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for road sign work.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for concrete patching work.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No/

Municipality: City of Bethlehem/Bethlehem Township/Palmer Township

Road name: Easton Avenue/William Penn Hwy

Between: Stefko Boulevard and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Farmersville Road

Between: Green Pond and Easton Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Fifth Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: US 22 East Ramp PA 33 South

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Broadhead Road and Highland Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 7

Est completion date: May 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 987/Airport Road

Between: Orchard Lane and Hanoverville Road

Type of work: Milling

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Bushkill Road and Copella

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22 West

Between: Fourth Street and PA 33

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane Closure westbound.

Start date: May 7

Est completion date: May 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: US 22

Between: Fourth Street and PA 33

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Bushkill/Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 9

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough

Road name: Broadway Street

Between: Constitution Avenue and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: PA 611/N. Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road and Pennsylvania Avenue

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor Borough/Washington Township

Road name: Messinger Street/Richmond Road

Between: PA191 and 5 Points Richmond Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough/Plainfield and Washington Township

Road name: W. Bangor Road/E. Main Street/Second Street/Lake Minsi Drive

Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 8

Est completion date: May 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Franklin Street

Between: PA 512 and Second Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 10

Est completion date: May 10

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for concrete repair work.

Start date: May 6

Est completion date: May 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

