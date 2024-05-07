Earl A. Smith

Earl A. Smith, 89, of Bath, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Parkland Manor, of Allentown. He was the loving husband of the late Dolores S. Smith who passed away on June 15, 2003, and the loving significant other of Doris Schwoyer, with whom he resided for three years at Parkland Manor. Earl was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Bath, Pa. He was the son of the late Martin and Cora (Derhammer) Smith. Earl dedicated 30 years in the service engineering dept. at Mack Trucks until his retirement in 2010. Prior, he worked for his father’s garage, Martin Smith Garage. Earl loved flying model airplanes and was a member of the Ashfield Club, of Bowmanstown, and the Bath Model Air Club. Earl will be deeply missed by his daughters, Cerenna Smith, of Bath, and P.J. Smith, wife of Tommy Watkins of Lehighton; also, by his companion, Doris. He was predeceased by infant son, Martin Smith; brother, Wesley Smith; sisters, Arlene Keller and Mae Day. Family and friends of Earl were invited to a visitation on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Graveside Service followed at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery, of Bath, presiding Deacon Edward Saukulak. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Earl’s memory to “American Cancer Society” and mailed to: PO Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741, or to “Leukemia & Lymphoma Society” and mailed to: PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth is honored to have Earl and his family in our care. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com directly under his obituary.