Last week on social media, the Bath Farmers’ Market announced the board’s decision to cancel the 2024 market season.

Several factors contributing to the board’s difficult decision were cited, such as unexpectedly having to hire a new market manager close to the market’s opening date, looming road construction and most importantly, lack of vendor participation.

The Bath Farmers’ Market would have celebrated its 17th season this year, as the first market was held in 2008 at Keystone Park along Race Street every Friday night from June to September.

In 2010, the first Great Bath Duck Race was held to promote the market, which grew to become its biggest fundraiser over the years. Held mid-summer for the past 14 years, hundreds of numbered plastic ducks are set afloat in the Monocacy Creek, from the Northampton Street bridge to the Main Street bridge.

Two years later in 2012, a gazebo was designed and built for the market in Keystone Park by volunteers, and in 2018, the market separated from the Borough of Bath, becoming a nonprofit 501c3 partnered with the Bath Museum.

In 2022, the market moved its location and day of operation to Saturday mornings in Monocacy Creek Park.

Although there will not be a farmers’ market in the borough this season, the Great Bath Duck Race will go on, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Christ Church of Bath and its missions. Stay tuned for this year’s date and more information.

Planning is underway for the 2025 season. The Bath Farmers’ Market board is seeking additional members. Those interested can call Carol Bear-Heckman at 610-390-0555 or email ckbh@ptd.net.