Allen W. Bohun

Allen W. Bohun, 88, of Moore Twp., passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late MaryJane Bohun. Born in Moore Twp., Allen was a son of the late Peter and Pauline (Oplinger) Longenbach Bohun.

In his professional life, Allen built a legacy as the owner/operator of Allen W. Bohun Stone Masonry, showcasing his talent and expertise in stone craftsmanship. His hard work and dedication led him to achieve one of his proudest accomplishments, working for the renowned race car driver Mario Andretti. He also served as head of maintenance at Lehigh Valley Dairy and worked as an elevator technician at Access Ability in Bethlehem. Prior to his working career, Allen served our country in the United States Army.

A man of many talents and a practical joker at heart, Allen found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether indulging in a round of golf, deep-sea fishing, or riding mini-bikes and off-road vehicles, he cherished his time spent outdoors. Alongside his wife, he generously volunteered at Bethany Wesleyan, even driving the church bus. He was a member of Mountain View Wesleyan Church in Bath.

Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered by his children Christina Fick and her husband Eron of Wernersville, Aleta Geiger and her husband Tom of Moore Township and Donavin Bohun of Easton; siblings Peter, Carol, Judy, Shirley and Bobby, Jr.; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. In addition to his spouse, MaryJane, he was predeceased by grandson Chad MacWilliam.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. in George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Dr., Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation that will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, all in the funeral home. Interment with military honors will conclude services (Saturday) at Covenant United Methodist Cemetery, Point Phillips. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to The Center For Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

Sherwood R. Heckman

Sherwood R. Heckman, Sr., 87, of Moore Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks. He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (Wambold) Heckman. Born in Fountain Hill, Sherwood was a son of the late Herald Heckman and Verna (Flyte) Edelman.

A proud veteran, Sherwood served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later dedicated 20 years as a truck driver for Makovsky Bros., Cementon, retiring in 1994. He was a valued member of Teamsters Local #773.

In addition to his military and professional accomplishments, Sherwood was a passionate musician who excelled at playing the banjo and composing music, particularly in the bluegrass genre. His creativity and talent brought joy to many throughout his life.

Survivors: He will be missed by his children: Sherwood Heckman, Jr. and his wife Carol, Dale Heckman, with whom he resided and Jacquelynne Gossler and her husband Wayne, all of Point Phillips; grandchildren: Adam Heckman and Rebecca Stocker and her husband Keith of East Allen Township; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Heidi and Jace; sisters: Dorothy Eberts, of Bath; step-sister: Donna Walbert and her husband Larry of Spring Hill, Fla., along with many nieces and nephews. Sherwood is predeceased by a brother: Leroy Heckman.

Services: Private. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at bensingfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112.