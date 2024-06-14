Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge North
Between: Daly Avenue and Market Street
Type of work: Inspection Work
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 17
Est. completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Yost Road
Between: Main Street and Delaware Avenue
Type of work: Drainage Work
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Route 22/Lehigh Valley Thruway East
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Inspection
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Paving Work
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Batts Switch and Fulmer Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Possible lane restrictions.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield and Washington townships
Road name: Church Road/Delabole Road
Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 191
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 17
Est completion date: June 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Apple Butter Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Ringhoffer Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 18
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Indian Trail Road
Between: Lehigh Drive and Kreidersville Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 18
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive
Between: Slateford Road and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Possible lane restrictions.
Start date: June 18
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and Mill Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 18
Est completion date: June 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: Aluta Mill Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22/Lehigh Valley Thruway West
Between: PA 33 and PA 191
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Main Street
Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Paving
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Five Points Richmond Road
Between: Park Road and School Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Browns Drive and Smith Avenue
Type of work: Construction
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Multiple
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions on PA 33 north or south.
Start date: June 20
Est completion date: June 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Bushkill Road and Copella Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 21
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wilson Borough and City of Easton
Road name: PA 248/Northampton Street
Between: Wood Avenue and Spring Garden Street
Type of work: Construction
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 21
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: West Bangor Road/Lake Minsi Drive
Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road
Type of work: Drainage
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions.
Start date: June 21
Est completion date: June 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
