Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Minsi Trail Bridge North

Between: Daly Avenue and Market Street

Type of work: Inspection Work

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 17

Est. completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Yost Road

Between: Main Street and Delaware Avenue

Type of work: Drainage Work

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Route 22/Lehigh Valley Thruway East

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Inspection

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Paving Work

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Batts Switch and Fulmer Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Possible lane restrictions.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield and Washington townships

Road name: Church Road/Delabole Road

Between: Sullivan Trail and PA 191

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 17

Est completion date: June 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Apple Butter Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Ringhoffer Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 18

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Indian Trail Road

Between: Lehigh Drive and Kreidersville Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 18

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Slateford Road and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Possible lane restrictions.

Start date: June 18

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Mill Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 18

Est completion date: June 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township

Road name: Aluta Mill Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22/Lehigh Valley Thruway West

Between: PA 33 and PA 191

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Main Street

Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Paving

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Five Points Richmond Road

Between: Park Road and School Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Browns Drive and Smith Avenue

Type of work: Construction

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Multiple

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions on PA 33 north or south.

Start date: June 20

Est completion date: June 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Bushkill Road and Copella Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 21

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wilson Borough and City of Easton

Road name: PA 248/Northampton Street

Between: Wood Avenue and Spring Garden Street

Type of work: Construction

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 21

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: West Bangor Road/Lake Minsi Drive

Between: PA 512 and Fox Gap Road

Type of work: Drainage

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions.

Start date: June 21

Est completion date: June 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

