Developer David Jaindl withdrew an application for development of property he owns along Locust and Arrowhead Roads. He was scheduled to give a presentation to the East Allen Township Board of Supervisors on June 28, but canceled the day prior.

Jaindl made the request to rezone and develop the property, close to Airport Road, last April. However, he has yet to make a presentation to the township about his plans.

Township Manager Brent Green said Jaindl will resubmit his application at a later date.

Meanwhile, the township granted one final extension to St. Luke’s for a subdivision plan and parking lot improvements on their Silver Crest Road property.

The extension has been granted until September 30, with supervisors agreeing they will not grant any more extensions following that date.

Finally, township resident Linda Edinger asked supervisors whether rapid-fire target practicing is allowed in the township. She said she can hear another property’s rapid-fire shots from her home.

Supervisors explained that, under state law, firearms are allowed to be discharged on the gun owner’s private property and target practicing is allowed, as long as there is a backdrop. Target practicing can even be done in a home.

At one time, the township had an ordinance that made it illegal to discharge a weapon on township property, but was sued by an individual and had to rescind that law.