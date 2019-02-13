About one week after a burst water pipe forced nearly 100 residents of Northampton’s Sacred Heart Senior Living to evacuate their apartments, Northampton’s Borough Council are praising the efforts of Sacred Heart staff and first responders.

Gayle Yastrop, executive director of Sacred Heart, appeared before council on Thursday, February 7 to thank them for their support.

“This is a community of unity,” she said. “We are very grateful.”

“You can only plan so good for the unexpected,” said Councilman Kenneth Hall. “All in all, it went well.”

Following a temporary relocation to the Northampton Community Center, residents were moved to another Sacred Heart location in Center Valley. Lanta buses helped transport them. The borough’s EMS, police, and fire department were all on the scene.

“It is great to know [that] all of the volunteers we have here are here to serve,” said Councilman Tony Pristash.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst agreed.

“You cannot say enough about people going out of their way as volunteers,” he said. “It takes a special breed of person.”

Council also praised Yastrop for her commitment to the Sacred Heart residents. Many councilmembers have or have had family members living at the residence.

“She has been so good to this community and to our families,” said Pristash.

Councilman Hall reported that 23 residents were back in the building, with more scheduled to move back soon.

He also said that this situation could be used as an opportunity for the borough to review their emergency plans.

In other news, council voted to pass the Lehigh Valley Hazard Mitigation Plan. Without this plan, the borough would not be eligible for funding during a FEMA-declared emergency.

Council also rejected a motion to waive water and sewer tap-in fees to MGMJ Holding Company, owner of the former Catholic War Veterans’ building. A fee of $5,070 will be charged for each dwelling unit.