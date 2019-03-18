During the Borough of Northampton’s March 7 meeting, Brian Sabo, program director for Change on Main, appeared before the board to introduce the borough’s new recovery center and the activities it hopes to hold to give back to the community.

Sabo, who is also a certified recovery coach, said that Change on Main is a safe place for people in addiction recovery to go. It is not a rehabilitation or treatment center, but a place where people can find support, inspiration, encouragement, and social and educational opportunities.

Change on Main holds frequent events for the community, including movie nights, cookouts, educational workshops, and popular karaoke nights.

Sabo said over 60 people attended the program’s previous karaoke night.

“Everyone is sober and having a good time with their families,” he said.

The facility, located on 1830 Main Street, also puts programs together for Northampton High School students. There are also computers available to help community members with job services, taxes, and other “everyday things.”

Currently, the facility is looking to hold Spring Cleanup days in April and May to “break the stigma of addiction.”

“Part of the recovery process is to give back,” said Sabo.

Councilmembers who have visited the facility praised Sabo and other volunteers.

“You are going to be delighted at what he is doing,” said Councilwoman Judy Kutzler.

“It is a nice, warm space,” added Councilman Tony Pristash.

The facility is funded by Northampton County. Northampton Borough was chosen for its location because “there is nothing like this on this side of the county,” said Sabo.

Sabo said the facility is planning more events in the future.