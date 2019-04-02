During the Borough of Bath’s monthly council meeting on Monday, April 1, Eric Miller of the Bath Allen Youth Club appeared before the board to introduce the new program and kick off its first baseball season.

Miller unveiled the program’s new logo on hats for each council member.

May 4 will be the baseball program’s Opening Day celebration at Howertown Park. There will be guest speakers, baked goods, raffles, and other activities.

“[We have] good things coming,” Miller said.

Currently, there are three teams (t-ball, grasshoppers, and knee-high) giving children the chance to get involved at a young age.

“What better way to grow a program than from the ground up?” Miller said.

There are currently 45 athletes in the program, but Miller said they may add more sports if more children get involved.

In addition to Opening Day, Bath Allen will also be attending an IronPigs game on June 5. Miller said the board is always open to event ideas that simply “let kids be kids.”

Mayor Fiorella Mirabito praised Miller and the program’s board.

“Thank you for taking the lead,” she said. “Kids need support now more than ever.”

In other news, Bath Social Hall president Jimmy Pasquariello appeared before council to present a donation of $500 to the Bath Volunteer Fire Company. The social hall makes this generous donation every year.

Finally, members of the Bath View Condominium Association and developers of the project’s latest phase appeared before council to express concerns about 45 reserve parking spots the original developer was supposed to construct.

Ordinance requires that there be two parking spots for each unit. However, the requirement was deferred when the original property owner started construction. Only one-and-a-half spots were required during that time, with the borough reserving the right to request that the reserve spots be added.

Members of the condo association worried that the costs of the parking maintenance would be a financial burden. Although the project, when completed, will have three individual associations overseen by a master association, the Bath View Condominium Association will be responsible for 46 percent of the cost of maintaining common areas.

The project is divided into three phases. Phase one, being the condominium, has already been completed.

Representatives said they only want the parking they “need” and no more. However, council voiced the concern that when new residents move into the completed phases two and three, there may not be enough parking.

Justin Huratiak from Huratiak Homes said the company would be fine adding fourteen reserve spots for phase one and twelve spots for phase two. A deferment was asked for twelve additional spots in phase two and seven remaining spots in phase three.

Borough Assistant Solicitor Jamie Kratz said another meeting is needed between developers, engineers, the association, and legal representatives, but the conversation during the council meeting was a “good start.”