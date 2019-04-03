During their meeting on Tuesday, March 26, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors granted approval for the second-annual Willow Brook Farms Pro Rodeo on June 1.

The rodeo and western heritage festival was held for the first time in July 2018, with great success and between 1,000 and 1,500 attendees. Unlike last year, the festival will only last one day.

Supervisors unanimously approved the event, with the same restrictions as last year.

In other news, supervisors also approved the twelfth security release to the Rockefeller Development Group. The release totaled about $1,840.

With the project nearing its end, township engineer Robert Cox said he and the township would start putting together a “detailed punch list” developers must follow in regards to traffic and signaling.

Supervisors also tabled their decision on the construction of the township’s salt storage shed. Bids were received, but supervisors acknowledged that they were above budget.

“[The] price has not come down anywhere near where I would consider [it],” said Supervisor Larry Oberly.

The lowest bid was $479,000.

“[That is] a little rich for my blood,” Oberly joked.

Meanwhile, supervisors motioned to advertise the township’s fireworks ordinance draft. The draft outlines regulations for both professional and consumer fireworks, establishes times fireworks may be displayed, and restricts locations.

The ordinance will be publicly advertised for adoption.

Finally, supervisors appointed resident Steve Keller to the Zoning Hearing Board. Keller was interviewed by township manager Ilene Eckhart and the township’s zoning officer.

“Based on the interviews…[we are] happy to recommend him,” said Oberly.

Keller will finish out the term of Paul Link.