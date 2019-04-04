The March 26 meeting of the Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors opened with the approval of minutes and bills for the month. The first order of business concerned grants for the intersection of Cherryville Road and Route 248 in the township. There has been an ongoing project to widen the roadway and accommodate the Turkey Hill remodel, the length of which required the township to ask for extensions on the grants for another year. Alice Rehrig, Lehigh Township Manager, said that the Monroe County Gaming Grant could only be extended for one more year and suggested they come up with a plan to get work started while the grant money is secure.

One of the major road projects discussed was repairs on West Mountain View Drive in the Berlinsville area. Three options were presented by Rehrig that included chip and slurry seal for $31,000, Nova chip, a thin friction sheet that will seal the road, for $19,512, or a one and half inch overlay that is the most permanent fix, but also the mostly costly at $172,000. The money would come from a budget surplus. “Being that it is a main road, I would rather do this the right way rather than tar and chip,” Supervisor Phil Gogel said. Ultimately, the board decided to wait until next meeting to get the opinion of Public Works Director Franklin Zamadics.

Updating the current outdated sound system in the municipal building meeting room was discussed after some of the supervisors and people in attendance complained that they couldn’t hear from the back of the room. Chairman Daryl Snover jokingly invited everyone to move forward, but the board agreed that most of their equipment, including screens to project documents and plans, speakers and microphones, needed to be replaced with newer, better multimedia electronics. Supervisor Cindy Miller suggested that they put it in the budget for next year.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be on Tuesday, April 9 in the Lehigh Township Municipal Building at 7 p.m.