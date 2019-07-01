During their meeting on Tuesday, June 25, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the township’s new fireworks ordinance, right in time for July Fourth celebrations.

Instead of adopting a new code, township solicitor Lincoln Treadwell explained that the ordinance will amend the fire protection and prevention code, as well as the nuisance code.

The discharge of both display and consumer fireworks will be banned between 10 p.m. and noon except on national holidays, on which the ban starts at 11 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, the ban will start at 1 a.m.

To prevent fires, fireworks will also be restricted during township burn bans.

Treadwell explained that those breaking the new ordinance will receive a warning letter for their first offense. After that, they may be subject to a fine.

In other news, the township received correspondence from the Borough of Northampton about a sewer rate adjustment. Treadwell told supervisors he expects more communication on the matter, as no indication of the exact adjustment was given.

Finally, supervisors acknowledged an intergovernmental agreement between the Borough of Catasauqua and Catasauqua High School. A resource officer will now be present in the school. Schools are allowed to add a police officer to campus under state law.

“This is very common in schools today,” explained Supervisor Larry Oberly.

Supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.