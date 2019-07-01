Not even the extreme heat could stifle the excitement surrounding Naz-O-Nut’s grand opening last Tuesday night. The newest addition to Nazareth’s small business landscape held its grand opening and ribbon cutting June 25 in front of an enthusiastic crowd of future patrons and neighborhood business supporters.

The local eatery was packed with eager guests as workers in brightly colored shirts with clever catch phrases walked through the crowd, holding trays of their tasty treats, which the guests devoured with gusto.

In attendance were Nazareth mayor Lance Colondo and Bath mayor Fiorella Mirabito-Reginelli. The Greater Chamber of Commerce of the Lehigh Valley greeted the eager crowd inside the entrance with name tags and smiles.

Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of the Chamber, was the master of ceremonies and gave an enthusiastic welcome to the new business, saying she was excited for the “sweet addition to the Nazareth area.” After representatives from local offices presented the owners with certificates and well-wishes, O’Donnell lead the gang of owners and employees in a “first-bite” moment before the ribbon was cut by a smiling Helena Lazzarini.

Naz-O-Nut is Nazareth’s first independent donut shop, owned and operated by two husband and wife teams: Helena and Frank Lazzarini and longtime friends, Ciro and Lucrezia DelaRagione. Both families are Nazareth residents. This is this first business venture for the Lazzarini’s. The DelaRagiones own Sicily Pizza.

The business held a “soft-opening” for the public on Tuesday of the previous week. Opened at 5:30 a.m., they were surprised and thrilled to have sold out by 9 a.m. Over the next three days, their business tripled, selling out each day by late morning, much to the chagrin of many would-be customers.

Helena is the creative mind behind Naz-O-Nut. Not only is she responsible for the hit recipe, she designed the shop’s ‘50s inspired decor and the staffs playful t-shirts and slogans.

The idea for the donut shop began taking shape in November of last year and after finding the location on E. Lawn Road, everything fell into place quickly. Helena attributed the rapid pace to her partners. Having small business experience, the DelaRagione’s handled the more technical side of setting up the shop. Naz-O-Nut has made an effort to hire local teens, supporting the community and possibly inspiring other young entrepreneurs.