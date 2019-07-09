Independence Day in Nazareth wouldn’t be the same without the annual Kazoo Parade. The town celebrated Independence Day in grand fashion on Thursday. Townspeople of all ages dressed in their red, white and blue walked in the yearly event, which began at Nazareth High School and ended with a ceremony near the center circle at Borough Hall.

Councilman Larry Stoudt served as the Grand Marshall, leading the procession through the city’s streets in a convertible with Mayor Lance Colondo.

The Annual Kazoo Parade began over 15 years ago as an attempt to beat the Guinness World Record for the largest parade of its kind. Although it did not break the record, it became a well-loved tradition in the town.

Cynthia Anderson, President of the Nazareth-Bath Regional Chamber of Commerce, organized the event for the past two years and claims it gets the most news coverage because of its unusual instrument.

During the ceremony at Borough Hall, State Representative Joe Emerick presented Council Vice President Larry Stoudt with an award for his many years serving his country and community. Stoudt, an Army veteran, has spent the past 40 years in public service, humbly accepted his accolade, ending his speech with a sincere “God Bless America.”