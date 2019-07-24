During their meeting on Thursday, July 18, Northampton Borough Council announced that the borough will be meeting with several Allen Township supervisors and township solicitor Lincoln Treadwell to discuss the amended sewer agreement between the two municipalities.

The intermunicipal sewer contract has been expired since 2016. A new contract proposes a rate increase. Without a contract, several Allen Township residents and soon-to-be residents are not allowed to occupy their new homes because they have not been hooked up to the sewer. Some residents have been in “limbo” for ten months.

The meeting was scheduled to take place on Monday, July 22.

In other news, D.A.R.E. Officer Ryan Konetsky has announced his resignation as instructor of the program. Council approved Officer Ryan Grube as his replacement.

Members of council praised Konetsky for his years of dedication.

“It has been a long project,” said Councilman Robert McHale. “I thank him for his diligence in keeping it going.”

During their meeting, council also tabled a request to make a donation to Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley. The non-profit organization sent a letter to the borough, seeking a monetary contribution.

The borough does not provide cash support to organizations, explained Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst.

“I do not know where we would end up drawing the line,” he added.

McHale motioned for the request to be tabled until budgeting for 2020 has started. Perhaps, he said, the request could be reconsidered.

Council agreed unanimously.

Finally, Linda Smith from Fair Districts PA asked for the borough’s support in endorsing legislation that would prevent gerrymandering and make for fairer and more equal elections.

Solicitor Steven Goudsouzian said council will take some time to review the materials Smith provided them with and put a resolution on the agenda for a future date.