The Borough of Bath collected 1,790 pairs of socks for the recent 2019 spring sock drive, held by the Lehigh Valley Business Group. The American Legion of Bath contributed over 650 pairs of socks to that total.

The Borough of Tatamy also donated 911 pairs to the sock drive, which collected a grand total of 11,206 pairs of socks for the Lehigh Valley Business Group’s spring drive.

Their goal was to collect 10,000 pairs. Socks are donated to local outreach homeless partners, low-income families with children, seniors, clothing rooms, veterans and more.

The Borough of Bath will continue to assist the Lehigh Valley Business Group in their efforts by continuing the annual coat drive in the fall and winter, and another sock drive next spring/summer.

If you’d like to learn more about the Lehigh Valley Business Group or how you can make a positive difference in your community, please visit www.lvbg.org.