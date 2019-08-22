On a breezy day, the intoxicating aroma of smoked brisket can be detected for miles, teasing your taste buds and making your appetite roar. Follow that scent and it will lead you to the latest addition to the take-out business on E. Lawn Road in Nazareth. On Wednesday, August 14, Mad J’s BBQ celebrated their grand opening with live music and a ribbon cutting with members of the Chamber of Commerce and local fans and residents.

The establishment has been open since August 2 and was welcomed with instant success. In the first two weeks, the shop was so busy they sold out of their stock and had to increase their weekly order to keep up with the demands of the customers.

Mad J’s is owned by three ‘j’entlemen: Jason Torres, Justin Windish and Jack Edinger. The three friends met at work and shared a mutual fondness for all things made in a smoker. Windish is the group’s “Pit Master” and began smoking over ten years ago. All on staff agree that he is a champion pit master and highly skilled at his craft.

Mad J’s began doing private catering about a year and a half ago, acquiring quite a following. As their popularity grew, a take out shop seemed the next logical step in the progression of establishing their brand and when the location next to Rita’s opened up on E. Lawn Road, the group seized their opportunity to become the first take-out barbecue shop in town.

Joanne Torres, Jason’s wife, is the artistic talent behind the shops dramatic black, white and maroon color scheme that complements the business card and logo, created by graphic artist and friend Greg Jones.

Joanne also boasted that all their menu items and sauces are made from scratch and are a compilation of family recipes. The talented “fourth J” is responsible for the cornbread muffins and peach cobbler that are turning out to be crowd favorites. Pit Master Justin is also being recognized for his “secret white sauce” that he has been perfecting for a decade.

The shop is very grateful for the support of the public. “The community has been wonderful and we already have regulars,” boasted Joanne. It’s also no surprise that the shop is busiest on Fridays at dinnertime.

Mad J’s is located at 52 E. Lawn Rd. in Nazareth.

You can find more information and book catering for any occasion online at madjsbbq.com.